Bird flu detected at Pierce County commercial poultry facility

People who handle sick birds should wear protective equipment, Itle said.

FILE -This colorized electron microscope image released by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on March 26, 2024, shows avian influenza A H5N1 virus particles , grown in Madin-Darby Canine Kidney epithelial cells .

Bird flu has been detected at a commercial poultry facility in Pierce County, the first such detection in Washington this year, state agriculture officials said. No human cases have been identified at the facility. Public health agencies are monitoring workers who were exposed to infected birds as a precaution. The risk to the general public remains low, officials said.

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The affected facility is under quarantine, and disease control measures are underway. Eggs from infected birds will be destroyed and will not enter the food supply. Chicken and eggs from other farms remain safe to eat, the Washington State Department of Agriculture said. The department is not identifying the farm.

State law protects information that could identify a farmer or operation during agricultural emergencies. Bird flu, or highly pathogenic avian influenza, continues to circulate among wild and domestic birds in Washington. The state has reported detections since 2022. In October, the agriculture department confirmed the virus in three backyard flocks in Yakima and Kittitas counties that had been exposed to migratory waterfowl.

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The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has also reported increased deaths among wild migratory birds, which can signal a risk to poultry.

“The most important thing you can do to protect your flock is to keep your birds away from wild waterfowl or shared environments including ponds,” Washington State Veterinarian Dr. Amber Itle said. She urged flock owners to call the state’s sick bird hotline if birds suddenly become ill or die. Public health agencies will contact workers who were around infected birds, other animals or their environments.

They will discuss the workers’ exposure risk, offer medication if needed and monitor for symptoms so workers can get prompt testing and treatment.

“Our main focus in public health is preventing workers from becoming infected and coordinating testing and treatment if any workers develop symptoms,” Tacoma-Pierce County Health Officer Dr. James “Jay” Miller said. People should avoid touching wild birds or other animals, even if they appear healthy. Workers with job-related exposure to infected animals should follow recommended safety precautions. The Washington State Department of Health has more information about health risks and preventing illness.

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Flock owners within 6 miles of a detection are in a surveillance zone and are encouraged to report their flock’s health using the state’s online reporting tool and check the surveillance map. The agriculture department recommends keeping birds in coops or covered runs, separating poultry from other domestic birds and wild waterfowl, storing feed in sealed containers and limiting visitors to coops.

Flock owners who see sudden illness or multiple bird deaths can call the state’s Sick Bird Hotline at 800-606-3056 or use the online reporting tool. Owners should double-bag dead birds and keep them in a cooler with ice until the state arranges sampling. They should keep scavengers away from the carcasses. Do not touch or move dead wild birds.

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