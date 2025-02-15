Bird Flu Crisis: Egg Shortage Grips Nation, Prices Soar

The United States is facing a severe bird flu outbreak, causing widespread poultry deaths and a dramatic shortage of eggs. Farmers are struggling to cope with the losses, and consumers are experiencing soaring prices and limited availability. The situation is described as the worst in decades, with no end in sight.

American farmers and agricultural businesses are grappling with the widespread impact of the H5N1 bird flu, which shows no signs of abating. Brian Moscogiuri, Vice President of Eggs Unlimited, described the situation on 'Fox & Friends' as the worst bird flu outbreak in a decade, potentially the worst in US history. He highlighted the devastating losses: 120 million birds since the beginning of 2022, with 45 million egg-laying hens alone lost in recent months.

This has resulted in a significant production shortfall of over 13%, leading to widespread supply shortages. Moscogiuri emphasized the urgency, stating, 'It doesn't seem like it's stopping anytime soon.' The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed bird flu detections in various animals, including dairy cattle, wild birds, poultry flocks, and other mammals. Human cases have also been reported, with 68 confirmed infections and one fatality.The bird flu outbreak has sparked panic and frenzy among shoppers as egg prices continue to soar. Companies have implemented limits on egg sales to manage the dwindling supply. Viral videos showcasing shoppers stockpiling eggs have flooded social media platforms. One TikTok video claimed an entire section of eggs at a Costco vanished in under 10 minutes. Other grocery and restaurant chains like Trader Joe's, Kroger, Whole Foods, and Waffle House have adopted similar measures, restricting customer purchases or imposing egg surcharges. Moscogiuri expressed the farmers' struggle in understanding the virus's transmission routes. He speculated about various factors, including migratory wild birds and potential airborne or soil contamination. Some farms, after depopulation and attempts at repopulation, have tragically faced subsequent outbreaks.The escalating egg prices have created significant financial strain for both consumers and businesses. Since January, average egg prices have surged by 15%, and year-over-year, the increase stands at a staggering 53% according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Bureau of Labor Statistics. Eggs Unlimited, a leading international egg supplier, is actively working to ensure its customers receive their orders and maintain a stable supply chain despite the challenges. Moscogiuri acknowledged the difficulty of the current situation, stating, 'There's less eggs available. Right now, we're really focused on making sure that our customers are getting the orders and their supply, and making sure that they have eggs on their shelves. For consumers, trying to limit their impact with the pricing and the supply chain shortages that we're currently seeing right now.'





