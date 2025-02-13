Bird Flu Concerns in Indiana: Experts Assure Safety of Eggs and Meat

Despite the ongoing spread of bird flu in the United States, Indiana officials and experts assure the public that the state's poultry supply is safe. Strict testing protocols are in place to ensure that eggs and meat sold in grocery stores are not contaminated. While the virus poses a low risk to humans, experts recommend taking precautions such as avoiding raw eggs and milk and thoroughly cooking poultry and eggs.

INDIANAPOLIS — As bird flu continues to impact poultry flocks across the United States, some shoppers in Indiana are expressing concerns about the safety of consuming eggs. Denise Derrer Spears, the Public Information Director for the Indiana State Board of Animal Health , reassured the public that the state's poultry supply is safe. She emphasized that the meat and eggs available in grocery stores are not contaminated with highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

Spears explained that eggs and meat undergo rigorous testing before reaching consumers. Commercial flocks are routinely tested for disease-free status, and those that fail these tests are prevented from entering the market. In the event of an HPAI detection, a quarantine is imposed on the affected flock, and a 10-kilometer radius around the facility is established as a quarantined zone. All flocks within this area are subjected to regular testing before they are permitted to ship any birds, eggs, or products to market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed 68 human cases of avian influenza in the United States, with one fatality. Most cases have been linked to farm workers or individuals responding to disease outbreaks. Although no cases have been detected in Indiana, infectious disease experts are advising caution. Dr. Robert Hopkins Jr., the Medical Director for the National Foundation of Infectious Diseases, recommended against consuming raw eggs in smoothies or drinking raw milk. He suggested using pasteurized milk instead and emphasized the importance of thoroughly cooking eggs and meats to eliminate potential viruses. Dr. Hopkins also cautioned against feeding raw diets to pets, as they can contract the disease. Experts have outlined several preventative measures that Hoosiers can take. For those with backyard flocks, they advise paying close attention to their birds and isolating any sick birds from healthy ones promptly. If possible, wearing personal protective equipment is recommended. Authorities have stressed that while the virus remains a low risk to humans, there have been no reported cases of human-to-human transmission. They encourage individuals who suspect their animals, whether chickens or cattle, might be infected to contact the Indiana Board of Animal Health through the Healthy Birds Hotline at 866-536-7593 or the agency's online reporting form. Free testing is available for qualifying individuals. Dead wildlife should be reported to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Experts also advise keeping pets away from wildlife whenever possible.





