Bird Flu Concerns Grow in Chicago as Cases Spread to Animals

Bird flu cases are on the rise in Chicago, prompting concerns about the virus's potential impact on public health and wildlife. The virus has been detected in multiple locations, including poultry farms, wildlife centers, and zoos.

A recent surge in bird flu cases across the Chicago area has sparked concerns about the virus's potential spread and impact on public health. Nationwide, the virus has been detected in 84 commercial and backyard flocks, affecting over 10 million birds, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is actively monitoring a significant waterfowl mortality event across numerous locations within the state.

The situation in Chicago became alarming when a family-run farm in Matteson reported the sudden death of 30 hens without any apparent symptoms. USDA officials confirmed the presence of bird flu on the farm, suspecting that wild birds may have contaminated the chicken feed. This incident highlights the ease with which the virus can spread, raising concerns about its potential impact on local poultry and public health.Adding to the worry, the disease has been detected in various animals, including a bald eagle, a flamingo, and a harbor seal at different wildlife centers and zoos in Illinois. Authorities believe these cases likely originated from contact with infected waterfowl. While avian influenza poses a low risk to humans, the CDC is monitoring the situation closely, especially regarding the spread of the H5N1 subtype, which has been linked to human infections. The Department emphasizes that the risk to the general public remains low, with no documented human-to-human transmission. The virus has also affected the feline population. Since March, numerous cats, including indoor, outdoor, feral, and even big cats in zoos and the wild, have contracted bird flu, primarily through exposure to infected wild birds or poultry. In Oregon, a pet food company was forced to recall a line of raw and frozen pet food after a cat died from bird flu, linked to contaminated food. The IDNR advises pet owners to keep their animals away from dead birds and avoid feeding them raw diets. Symptoms to watch for in pets include fever, lethargy, tremors, and respiratory issues, and immediate veterinary care is recommended





