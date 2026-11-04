Bipartisan Senate Permitting Bill Locks in Trump Era Approvals

New analysis warns that Section 1401 of the bipartisan Senate permitting bill would permanently shield fossil fuel and data center projects from future revocation, protecting Trump-era decisions through 2026.

A new analysis published by the advocacy group Westwise has issued a stark warning regarding a pending bipartisan Senate permitting bill. The report argues that the legislation would permanently lock in approvals for data centers, nuclear facilities, and fossil fuel infrastructure granted under the current administration. According to the analysis, the bill effectively hands President Donald Trump and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum a blank check for development that cannot be easily reversed by future leaders.

Section 1401 Locks in Federal Permits

Section 1401 of the legislation establishes a permanent shield for any federal permit that is in effect on or after September 16, 2026. Under this provision, federal agencies are explicitly prohibited from taking new actions to revoke, rescind, withdraw, terminate, suspend, amend, or alter these permits. The text of the bill allows for very few exceptions to this rule, ensuring that once a project is greenlit, its permit status becomes nearly immutable regardless of subsequent environmental findings or policy shifts.

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Weakened Judicial Review Powers

The analysis highlights that the bill significantly weakens the authority of federal courts to pause construction projects. Justin Pidot, a University of Arizona law professor who previously served as general counsel for the Interior Department, noted that the legislation turns court-ordered environmental reviews into empty paperwork exercises. If a court determines that an agency failed to conduct a thorough review, it can send the review back for a redo, but construction is allowed to continue in the meantime. Furthermore, Section 1401 bars agencies from modifying permits based on the results of these new reviews, limiting challengers to just 150 days to sue.

Massive Taxpayer Liability Provisions

Section 1402 introduces severe financial penalties for agencies that attempt to change previously approved permits. If a court finds that an agency cannot move forward with a project after altering a permit, taxpayers would be required to pay developers between 25% and 50% of everything the developer has spent. The analysis warns that if a future administration attempts to slow down categories of projects, such as gas plants or nuclear fuel facilities, developers could collect between 50% and 100% of the project's expected construction cost from the public treasury.

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Impact on Public Lands and Communities

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum would have 27 months, until Donald Trump's term concludes, to approve additional projects that would also be shielded from actions by future presidents. Matthew Littleton, a former Justice Department lawyer, pointed out that the bill spares everything the Trump administration has done to disrupt clean energy permits. This means the legislation does nothing to lift Trump's actions blocking wind and solar energy projects. Olivia Juarez, the public land program director for GreenLatinos, described the bill as a handout to the fossil fuel and artificial intelligence industries, citing blocked public land access and reckless exclusion of public input.

Calls for Legislative Reform

Advocates are urging Senate sponsors, including longtime public lands advocate Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, to engage with tribes, communities, and Americans who oppose forcing data centers and nuclear waste onto their lands. Sen. Heinrich is being asked to pump the brakes on the bill during the lame-duck session. Critics argue that any permitting deal passed under the current administration must strengthen guardrails to keep Burgum and Trump in check rather than locking in consequences for decades. The half-life of plutonium-239 is approximately 24,000 years, illustrating the long-term risks identified by opponents of the current bill text.