Bipartisan scrutiny in Washington over espionage allegations involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Allegations involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and a woman suspected of ties to Chinese intelligence are drawing bipartisan scrutiny in Washington, raising questions about national security, congressional oversight and Silicon Valley's influence in American politics. Top congressional leaders were scheduled to receive a classified briefing from senior intelligence officials, while lawmakers expressed frustration at not being previously informed. Nvidia says it has no reason to believe company secrets or national security were compromised, and President Donald Trump publicly defended Huang.

Espionage allegations involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang are drawing bipartisan scrutiny in Washington, raising questions about national security, congressional oversight and the growing influence of Silicon Valley in American politics.

The political fallout reached Capitol Hill Monday, where top congressional leaders were scheduled to receive a classified briefing from senior intelligence officials. RELATED: NVIDIA announces investigation of CEO amid foreign intelligence target allegations House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said lawmakers need answers about the allegations involving Huang and a woman suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence.

Also read Nvidia Launches Independent Investigation into CEO Jensen Huang Over Alleged Foreign Intelligence Ties

"We're going to need a full briefing, specifically as it relates to the Nvidia issue, so we can all get to the bottom of what has happened and what the implications are in terms of America's national security," Jeffries said. Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, expressed frustration that congressional intelligence leaders had not previously been informed of the allegations.

"How the hell did I, as a member of the Gang of Eight, get to read about this in the media? " Himes told ABC News. "Why were we not informed of something that could be a very serious threat to our national security? " Himes said there is bipartisan interest in bringing Huang before congressional committees to answer questions.

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"Of course, Nvidia's doing their own investigation, but we start with the proposition that this was a very big story that none of us had any clue was out there, and that's just not acceptable," Himes said. Nvidia has said it has no reason to believe company secrets or national security were compromised. The allegations remain under investigation.

President Donald Trump, who has cultivated a relationship with Huang as his administration navigates restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports to China, publicly defended the Nvidia chief executive. RELATED: Nvidia stock closes lower after company opens probe into CEO Jensen HuangAsked about his knowledge of the allegations, Trump declined to provide specifics.

The controversy comes as Democrats prepare to take control of the House in January, potentially bringing additional oversight of the technology industry and its relationship with the administration.2 burned after boiler explosion forces evacuations at Walnut Creek senior living facility Nolan Higdon, a professor of political history at the University of California Santa Cruz, said the allegations could present an early test of the incoming Democratic majority.

"I think this is a big test for the incoming Democrats and the power they hold," Higdon said. "Do they want to really move the party in a new direction where they do hold these investigations, regardless of the impact it has on the economy in the short term? Or do they want to continue to play ball with industry?

" Higdon said the controversy highlights a longstanding tension between the national security interests of the federal government and the commercial interests of private technology companies. The stakes are particularly high for Nvidia, whose advanced semiconductors are central to the development of artificial intelligence. Ray Wang, CEO and principal analyst at Constellation Research, said the allegations carry implications far beyond Nvidia because of the company's importance to the global AI industry.

"This is a huge issue because we are talking about the number one chip company in the world," Wang said. "The fact that it has to do with national security and AI and all these three things have converged at the same time. " Wang expects lawmakers to intensify scrutiny of Nvidia and potentially other major technology companies, particularly as the balance of power shifts in Congress.

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"The biggest thing this Congress needs to get right is the fact that we are at war with China on AI," he said. "Anything that is done to slow us down, like we were slowed down with nuclear power in the past, is something that we need to be wary about. " Wang described the competition as a long-term technological race in which American companies cannot afford to lose their advantages.

"This is a race that is going to go on for the next 10 to 20 years. It doesn't have an end," he said.

"Any advantage we have, we cannot squander. "Wang said the investigation should also serve as a warning to executives across Silicon Valley, where companies developing advanced technologies may be attractive targets for foreign intelligence operations. "I think the most important thing is to know that this could be happening in every one of our industries at this moment," Wang said. "And we need to be a lot more vigilant.

" The allegations have also drawn comparisons to a previous suspected Chinese intelligence operation involving former Bay Area Rep. Eric Swalwell. Swalwell was reportedly targeted by a suspected Chinese intelligence operative years ago. Federal investigators did not accuse him of wrongdoing, and the circumstances of the two cases differ.

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