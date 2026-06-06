Bipartisan SAFE Act Aims to Prevent Falls Among Seniors Through No-Cost Medicare Assessments

The SAFE Act would fund free fall risk assessments for Medicare beneficiaries, addressing a leading cause of injury and loss of indepenDence among older Americans through early intervention by physical and occupational therapists.

physical therapists witness countless scenarios where a single moment changes everything: a grandfather hurrying after a grandchild misses the bottom step of his porch, a woman living alone slips on an unnoticed patch of ice on her kitchen floor, an individual becomes tangled in an extension cord across the living room.

In an instant, an ordinary afternoon transforms into an ambulance ride. For older Americans and thier families, falls are far from minor incidents; they are life-altering events. each year, tens of millions of falls occur among Americans aged 65 and older, with nearly 1 million older adults hospitalized annually due to fall-related injuries, including traumatic brain injuries and hip fractures. For many seniors, a fall marks the pivotal moment that reshapes their living situation, mobility, and daily independence.

This means virtually every faMily, church, neighborhood,workplace, and community has someone at risk. Whether it is a parent,grandparent, neighbor, veteran, retired teacher, or family friend, fall prevention transcends abstract health policy debates. It is about safeguarding the individuals who helped build our communities. That is why Sen.

Jim Justice (R-WV), alongside House colleagues Reps. Carol Miller (R-WV) and Melanie Stansbury (D-NM), introduced the Stopping Addiction and Falls for the Elderly Act, or SAFE Act-a bipartisan effort that deserves national attention. The issue of falls is deeply personal for them, as seniors constitute approximately one-fifth of thier state's population. The SAFE Act presents a practical, compassionate solution to a serious and escalating problem.

It would enable Medicare beneficiaries to receive a no-cost falls risk assessment from a physical therapist or occupational therapist during their annual wellness visit. Though it may seem simple, this could profoundly impact millions of older Americans. physical and occupational therapists are trained to identify mobility issues, balance problems, strength limitations,and environmental hazards that lead to falls.

We can assist seniors and thier families in understanding modifications to reduce injury risk, from enhancing leg strength and balance to eliminating home hazards. we can develop personalized plans to keep older adults safe and independant. Too regularly, our healthcare system intervenes only after an accident occurs. We cover the costs of ambulances, emergency rooms, hospital beds, surgeries, medications, nursing home stays, and lengthy rehabilitation. Yet by then, the damage is done.

A fall may have already stripped a senior of confidence, mobility or the capacity to live independently. The SAFE Act acknowledges that preventing injuries is as crucial as treating them post-occurrence. It also reflects a broader truth families nationwide understand: aging with dignity demands more than crisis response. It requires equipping older adults with tools, support, and professional guidance before a preventable injury upends everything.

I was proud to collaborate with Senator Justice and his bipartisan House colleagues on this legislation because I know this issue resonates personally with him. His public service has consistently demonstrated a profound connection to West Virginia's-and Americas-seniors,families, and communities. Most importantly, he recognizes that healthcare should not merely react to accidents or injuries. It should also empower people to remain healthy, mobile, and active as long as possible.

As a physical therapist,I have observed the transformative effects when older adults receive timely, appropriate support. I have seen patients regain confidence, improve strength, diminish their fear of falling, and resume meaningful daily activities. I have also witnessed the heartbreak when a preventable fall leads to permanent consequences. Reflecting on Older Americans Month, we should recommit to helping seniors live safely, independently,and with dignity.

The SAFE Act is a commonsense stride toward that objective. It represents sound healthcare, prudent fiscal policy,and, above all, the right course of action for older Americans who deserve our care, respect, and protection. Senator Justice, Representative Miller, and numerous other congressional members merit praise for championing this effort, and Congress should act swiftly to advance it. For millions of seniors and their loving families, preventing the next fall could mean preserving a lifetime of independence.

Nikesh Patel, PT, DPT,is executive director of the Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation and the national director of clinical services and regulatory affairs at U.S. Physical Therapy





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Falls Prevention Older Adults SAFE Act Medicare Physical Therapy Occupational Therapy Bipartisan Legislation Senior Health Injury Prevention Aging Independently

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