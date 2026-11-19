Alaska’s bipartisan caucuses will continue to hold power in the 35th Alaska State Legislature, according to races called by the Associated Press.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Alaska’s bipartisan caucuses will continue to hold power in the 35th Alaska State Legislature, gifting Alaska’s next governor a friendly legislature as he begins his first year in office.

In both chambers, bipartisan majority members have achieved more than half of the body to their caucus in races called by the Associated Press. MORE: Full Alaska election results The AP has called most of Alaska’s races after the elections division tabulated ranked choice votes in races where the leader did not have more than 50% of the vote.

Also read Texas Woman Shot on 35th Birthday: Family Seeks Answers After Deadly C.F. Hawn Freeway Attack

Several Republican minority incumbents will not be returning to Juneau; all majority lawmakers running for reelection held their seats and open seats once held by majority members were kept by candidates who have committed to caucusing with the bipartisan majority. The Mat-Su was a hotbed for incumbents losing grip of their seats. Sen. Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla, Rep.

Elexie Moore, R-Wasilla and Rep. Kevin McCabe, R-Big Lake, all lost their races to Republican challengers in the tabulations. As of publication, the AP has not called Moore’s or McCabe’s races. McCabe lost to Republican challenger Doug Massie by just three votes.

Advertisement

Rep. Garrett Nelson, R-Sutton, barely held onto his seat by four votes; that race has also not been called. While the AP has not yet called the race, Sarah Vance, R-Homer, sits below 50% as of the latest tabulations. LIVE UPDATES: Alaska flips blue in most major races Another uncalled race yielding a flipped seat to the bipartisan majority: Republican Harmony Tomaszewski failed in her bid for her husband’s seat he left to run for Senate.

Joy Cottle holds more than 50% of the vote. Though the bipartisan majority has held its grip, it’ll be seeing new leadership in both chambers: The legislature’s next House Speaker will be Rep. Calvin Schrage, NA-Anchorage, and will succeed Dillingham’s Independent Rep. Bryce Edgmon, who left his seat in a run for the state Senate .

House Majority Leader Chuck Kopp, R-Anchorage, will keep his role. The Senate President will be Sen. Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage, and succeeds retiring Kodiak Republican Gary Stevens. Giessel is the current Senate majority leader, a title being shifted to Senate-elect Louise Stutes, a Kodiak Republican who won the seat Stevens once held.

The control also sends a green light to governor-elect Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, D-Alaska, who was once a member of the caucus. Former Republican members from the senate majority left the caucus to bulk up the minority in an attempt to prevent, what its new leader describes as, a leftward shift in the majority caucus.

Advertisement

“While the incoming JKT administration has expressed a desire to govern from the center, Senate leadership has chosen to move in the opposite direction, assembling the most liberal Senate majority possible,” Sen. Jesse Bjorkman, a Nikiski Republican who did caucus with the bipartisan majority but told Alaska’s News Source in a written statement he would be the Republican minority’s next leader.

“Two Republican senators have chosen to support a Senate majority that excludes the moderating influence of conservative Republicans in leadership,” he said. “That decision has allowed the Senate to organize further to the left than it otherwise would have. ” Both caucuses are led by Republicans but are comprised by Democrats, Independents and not affiliated lawmakers.

Giessel previously said the bipartisan majority is expected to have positive cohesion with the Kreiss-Tomkins’ administration, something she says is a far cry to partnership with term-limited Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

“I’ve had brief conversations with Governor-elect Kreiss-Tomkins, and he seems to be completely aligned with ... the focus of the Senate bipartisan coalition,” Giessel said. “He shares our focus on the needs of working Alaskans, working Alaska families as well, affordability, energy, long-term vision for putting Alaska again on the map for a place that’s good to live. ” The election has not been certified, and is expected to be by Nov. 25. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com