In the face of aggressive lobbying by tech companies, lawmakers have found it difficult to put guardrails on a technology whose development many of them admit they can hardly keep up with.

After years of paralysis, key Republicans and Democrats in Congress are pressing for quick action to address risks posed by artificial intelligence, motivated by voter concerns and industry warnings about the economic and existential perils of allowing its unchecked development.

The recent revelations regarding AI chipmaking giant Nvidia and its CEO, Jensen Huang, who had an affair with a woman believed to be spying for China and involved in the possible illegal smuggling of his company’s chips there, have created momentum behind legislation to restrict the sale of advanced chips to Chinese firms. Members of both parties are now pressing to add such measures to the annual defense policy bill they hope to enact before the end of the year.

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But while there is growing bipartisan interest in regulating AI itself, proposals to do so face an uphill climb in Congress, where the slow pace of legislative work, turf battles and political winds could imperil the efforts. In the face of aggressive lobbying by tech companies, lawmakers have found it difficult to put guardrails on a technology whose development many of them admit they can hardly keep up with.