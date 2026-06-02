Bipartisan Criticism Erupts Over Trump's Appointment of Unqualified Bill Pulte as Acting Intelligence Chief

Senate Republicans, including leadership, join Democrats in condemning President Trump's selection of Bill Pulte, a housing official with no intelligence background, as acting director of national intelligence amid allegations of weaponizing his current agency against political foes.

Republican US senators, including Majority Leader John Thune, have joined a chorus of criticism against President Donald Trump's appointment of Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence.

Pulte, a private equity firm founder and homebuilder currently serving as director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, lacks relevant intelligence experience. Thune acknowledged that if Trump nominates Pulte for the permanent position, he would face a confirmation process, but noted that Pulte would have 'a lengthy road ahead of him.

' Thune stated, 'The best I can tell you is he's not qualified, but I don't know anything about him other than that. ' The criticism largely centers on allegations that Pulte used his FHFA role to target Trump's political foes for politically motivated mortgage fraud investigations.

Those reportedly targeted include Senator Adam Schiff and former Congressman Eric Swalwell, both involved in Trump's impeachments; former FBI Director James Comey, who oversaw the 2016 election interference investigation; New York Attorney General Letitia James, who won a $450 million judgment against Trump; and Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, whom Trump has tried to remove. A Government Accountability Office investigation is examining whether Pulte and other FHFA employees misused federal authority to accuse Democrats and Trump's perceived enemies of mortgage fraud.

Democratic Representative Elissa Slotkin, a former CIA analyst, strongly opposed the appointment on X, stating: 'As someone who helped set up the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, I oppose elevating Bill Pulte to acting director. He has no experience. Zero. And he is the wrong choice to help keep us safe.

' She added: 'Mr. Pulte has weaponized his current agency against the president's critics, he's fired federal watchdogs looking into his allies, and he is under active investigation by the Government Accountability Office. This all makes him an incredibly dangerous choice to be in charge of ODNI and have access to the tools of this office.

' Slotkin also referenced her own experience with government weaponization, saying she cannot support his elevation. Meanwhile, former FBI Director James Comey, whose dismissal by Trump was a key event, quipped about the appointment: 'If you're good at drywall, you must be good at national intelligence. I don't get it. This is an important job, you know.

This is about the safety of all Americans.

' A coalition of progressive groups including Public Citizen, Constitutional Accountability Center, MoveOn, and Stand Up America issued a joint statement condemning the appointment: 'At FHFA, Bill Pulte did one thing: hunt Trump's perceived enemies. He ginned up mortgage fraud allegations against sitting officials, which federal investigators found baseless, and weaponized a housing regulator to punish those who tried to hold Trump accountable.

If past is prologue, he will now do the same with the vast resources of the US intelligence community. The agencies built to protect Americans, including our troops at home and abroad, will be turned into instruments of political retribution, betraying the men and women who serve those agencies and every American whose safety depends on them.

' The statement concluded: 'Trump doesn't staff his government with people who uphold the law. He installs people willing to break it for him, and now he's handing one of them the keys to our nation's most sensitive information.

' The controversy highlights concerns about the politicization of intelligence agencies and the appointment of unqualified loyalists to critical national security positions





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