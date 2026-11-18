Senator Durbin and Hawley introduce legislation to override Roblox terms of service, allowing families to sue for child exploitation claims previously blocked by arbitration clauses.

Senator Dick Durbin and Senator Josh Hawley introduced a bipartisan legislative measure on Tuesday designed to dismantle the legal protections currently used by the online gaming platform Roblox. The proposed law aims to prevent companies from shielding themselves from accountability for child exploitation through mandatory arbitration agreements embedded in their terms of service. This initiative addresses the growing concern that digital platforms are becoming unsafe environments for minors.

Targeting Roblox Legal Shield

The primary mechanism of the new legislation is to invalidate the use of arbitration clauses for claims brought by families of minors who suffer harm online. Senator Durbin emphasized that the current legal framework allows predatory actors to target children on platforms like Roblox without fear of public litigation. He stated that an agreement buried within the terms of service should not restrict the rights of a child or their family to present their case before a judge or jury.

Also read Hawley, Durbin introduce Roblox safety bill ahead of first-ever congressional hearing on the issue

Roblox currently faces nearly 200 legal cases related to safety concerns. The company is actively using the terms of service loophole to argue against lawsuits. In one prominent case, the platform argued that an eight-year-old victim waived her right to sue her family after she took her own life by clicking "I agree" on the platform's terms. The legislation seeks to ensure that victims can choose public filing over confidential arbitration regardless of prior consent.

Bipartisan Push for Accountability

Senator Hawley highlighted the urgent need for oversight, describing Roblox as a breeding ground for sexual predators based on ongoing investigations. He noted that his Subcommittee is holding the first-ever congressional hearing on Roblox's practices to examine these allegations directly. Hawley pledged to partner with Senator Durbin to ensure that survivors of online harm receive justice through this bipartisan effort.

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The senators expressed pride in their collaboration on this issue, which they view as critical for protecting children in the digital age. Durbin confirmed that he will not stop advocating for this bill and other key measures designed to safeguard minors until they are signed into law. The joint effort underscores a rare consensus on Capitol Hill regarding the need to regulate interactive computer services that pose risks to youth.

Scope of Digital Protections

The bill is crafted to apply broadly to any child harmed by an interactive computer service or information content provider as defined by Section 230 of the Communications Act of 1934. The text explicitly defines these services to include electronic products, digital platforms, websites, software, applications, and artificial intelligence tools. This definition extends to virtual reality and augmented reality experiences, whether accessed online or offline.

Importantly, the legislation applies to cases where the conduct of a third party contributed to the injury. This broad scope ensures that platforms cannot easily evade responsibility by claiming that external actors were solely responsible for the harm. The law is designed to close gaps that allow companies to blame third-party behavior while ignoring their own role in facilitating unsafe environments.

Legal Implications and Next Steps

Under the proposed law, the ability to bring claims to court would apply to any proceeding pending on, or commenced on or after, the enactment of the bill. This provision applies regardless of when the conduct, injury, or agreement occurred. This retroactive application is significant for existing cases, such as the lawsuit involving the mother of the 13-year-old girl who died after exposure to dark subcultures on Roblox, TikTok, and Discord.

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The legislation will ultimately empower victims and their families to decide whether to file public claims or opt for confidential arbitration. It also explicitly allows for class action lawsuits, which are often hindered by individual arbitration mandates. Hawley stressed the necessity of holding these platforms accountable to ensure no child is left vulnerable to exploitation. The bill represents a major step toward reforming how digital platforms are legally accountable for user safety.