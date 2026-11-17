U.S. parents with newborns in intensive care would be entitled to up to 12 more weeks of unpaid leave under a new bill unveiled Monday by a group of bipartisan lawmakers.

NEW YORK — U.S. parents with newborns in intensive care would be entitled to up to 12 more weeks of unpaid leave under a new bill unveiled Monday by a group of bipartisan lawmakers, who described an agonizing gap faced by many families.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Brittany Pettersen, a Colorado Democrat, aims to address a long-overlooked plight facing many parents with newborns in neonatal intensive care, who often exhaust much of their parental leave before their baby comes home from the hospital.

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Many mothers and fathers end up working through their newborns' NICU stays to save their time off. top-stories.mp4 The proposed legislation would amend the 1993 Family and Medical Leave Act to offer up to 12 weeks of dedicated NICU leave to eligible workers, on top of 12 weeks of parental leave already available. The campaign for NICU leave has gained momentum since Colorado and Illinois became the first states to implement such policies earlier this year.

On Tuesday, Walmart will begin offering a maximum of 12 extra weeks of NICU leave to its full-time employees, joining a handful of other companies with similar policies, including Morgan Stanley, Pinterest and organic baby formula company Bobbie. The U.S. has no federal law mandating paid family leave but FMLA entitles eligible parents — those who have worked at least 12 months for a private employer with 50 or more employees — to job-protected unpaid leave to care for a newborn.

While Republicans have generally opposed a federal mandate for paid leave, Pettersen said she is optimistic that the amendment to the FMLA will garner bipartisan support.

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“This isn't about party, it's about life experiences,” Pettersen said in an interview with The Associated Press. “Where we want to go is paid family and medical leave, and we will continue to fight for it. This is a step forward building off the current policy that has bipartisan support.

" Her co-sponsors were Republicans, Rep. Mike Lawler of New York and Rep. Ryan Mackenzie of Pennsylvania, and a Democrat, Rep. Morgan McGarvey of Kentucky.

Mackenzie and McGarvey have both advocated for other policies benefiting NICU babies and shared their own stories as fathers with newborns in intensive care.

“For parents with a newborn in the NICU, the last thing they should have to worry about is whether they’ll have enough time off work to be there for their child," Mackenzie said in a statement. Lawler added in a statement that “every working parent deserves the chance to be there for their child, especially when that child is facing a serious medical challenge.

" The bill, known as the “Stand By NICU Babies and Families Act," could face a long road. It must be reintroduced after the new Congress is seated in January, and Pettersen will have to search for new Republican sponsors. Lawler and Mackenzie both lost their reelection bids in the midterm elections that gave Democrats control of both chambers of Congress.

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Pettersen said she introduced the bill pro forma to put a stake in the ground as her newly empowered party readies its priorities for the next Congress. Politics Colorado Rep. Pettersen introduces 6 bipartisan wildfire bills Shannon Ogden The NICU leave bills passed in Colorado and Illinois illustrate the partisan divide over paid leave mandates. Colorado’s paid leave passed mostly along party lines, while a shorter, unpaid leave adopted in Illinois had overwhelming bipartisan support.

In both states, however, the policies were championed by legislators with their own experiences as NICU parents.

“This issue of leave for NICU parents seems to be something that people intuitively get, including people on the right and left and people in between,” said Inimai Chettiar, president of A Better Balance, a nonprofit that is advocating for state and federal NICU leave policies. Nearly one out of 10 babies born in the U.S. are admitted to a NICU, according to the most recent figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advocates say parental presence in the NICU is important because skin-to-skin contact helps improve health outcomes, while time off is critical for mothers of premature babies who are at higher risk of postpartum depression. A Better Balance said most parents wouldn't need the full 12 weeks of extra leave since the majority of NICU stays are much shorter, but the longer cap will help families facing more critical health situations.

McGarvey, the Kentucky congressman, said his now teenage twins spent 99 days in intensive care after they were born 14 weeks early.

“When your baby’s in the NICU, all you can focus on is getting them home,” McGarvey said in a statement. ____ The Associated Press’ women in the workforce coverage receives financial support from Pivotal Ventures. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.