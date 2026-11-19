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Schumer Faces Fresh Call to Step Aside Over Latest Vote With GOP on Polluter-Friendly Permitting Bill "Schumer’s alignment with Republicans... in voting to advance this terrible pro-polluter, pro-data center permitting bill is all the reason needed to demand that Schumer step down as leader.

"to step down as Senate Democratic leader after he supported a permitting reform bill that critics say will empower polluters by weakening environmental regulations. Democratic supporters of the bill celebrate it as a way to speed up the approval of clean energy infrastructure and drive down energy costs, pointing to projections that it will result in modest.

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But environmental groups warn the bill will also clear the way for much faster approval of fossil fuel infrastructure andover a majority of his own Democratic caucus in voting to advance this terrible pro-polluter, pro-data center permitting bill is all the reason needed to demand that Schumer step down as leader of the Senate Democrats.

" “Sadly, Schumer has failed to learn the primary lesson from last week’s midterm elections—that Americans are fed up with unchecked aggression from“Time and again throughout this Congress, Schumer has supported the status quo. But the American people are loudly demanding real change," Walsh added.

"Schumer must step down from party leadership for good. " Sen. Chris Van Hollen , who is challenging Schumer in the race for Senate majority leader, voted against the bill on Wednesday.

Like many Democrats who supported the legislation, Schumer framed his vote as a response to Americans’ concerns about high energy costs, an issue that helped fuel historic wins for the party nationwide.statement earlier this month.

"For too long, our broken permitting system has held back cleaner, cheaper energy; driven up costs; and delayed good-paying jobs. " Erik Schlenker-Goodrich, executive director of the Western Environmental Law Center, has pushed back against this framing.

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"This bill is being deceptively pushed as an ‘affordability’ bill when those benefits are at best meager, speculative, and won’t be felt for more than a decade while the harms to the people and places we love will start the moment this abomination of a bill is signed into law," he said.by the Rhodium Group published earlier this month, BAAJA would reduce annual household electricity bills by just $41 to $66 by 2035, equivalent to about $3.42 to $5.50 per month.that electricity costs may actually increase for Americans in the short term because construction costs could be passed along to consumers before savings are realized.that BAAJA could increase rates of asthma, cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, and premature births by increasing exposure to polluting infrastructure.

"BAAJA may give us savings of a mere $15 a month in 15 years, while exponentially increasing asthma and cancer-causing pollution in our neighborhoods," said Mar Zepeda Salazar, legislative director atThough it appears on track to pass in the Senate, the bill has yet to get through the House of Representatives, where House Minority Leaderto its provisions on environmental protections and tribal sovereignty. If Congress doesn’t pass the bill before the new Congress begins in January, its backers would have to start over under Democratic majorities.

"The House has an opportunity now to acknowledge the clear will of the American people and rein in Big Tech’s data center attack," Walsh said. "It must start by rejecting this terrible pro-polluter, anti-environment permitting bill, and in so doing, demonstrate what political courage and common sense look like.

”Coalition of 115 Groups Calls for Immediate Data Center Moratorium on Public Lands "These shared lands should not be sacrificed to an unprecedented wave of industrial development without a national conversation about whether that development belongs there in the first place.

"recent polling—a coalition of more than 100 conservation and advocacy groups urged two top administration officials on Wednesday to impose an immediate moratorium on the facilities on public lands, arguing that "fundamental threshold issues" must be resolved before such development.projects—including transmission lines and access roads—have been proposed across more than 24,000 acres of federal land in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Those projects have been proposed without determining "whether this new industrial use is legally authorized on public lands and, even if it is, whether large-scale data centers are an appropriate use of America’s public lands,""There is no comprehensive federal policy addressing these questions, no meaningful public process examining the consequences of this new use, and no adequate framework for addressing enormous demands onand cultural resources, or effects on tribal nations and nearby communities," added the groups, including Defenders of Wildlife, theMore than 320 officials appointed by Trump have ties to Google parent company Alphabet, which plans to spend nearly $200 billion this year on the data center build-out.

More than 240 of them have investments or other financial ties to Meta Platforms, which is also developing data centers.

“The Trump administration is treating America’s public lands like a line item in their own investment portfolio, and conflicted Data Center Doug Burgum, who has tens of millions invested in the speculative AI data center build-out, is leading the charge," said Jayson O'Neill, a spokesperson for Save Our Parks. "This administration and Burgum will continue to use their power to give away our public lands to AI data center developers unless Congress steps in to block it.

”"It would give tribal nations, communities, lawmakers, and the public an opportunity to understand what is being proposed and to weigh in on whether commercial data centers are compatible with public land laws, purposes, and values. It would also allow for full examination of environmental impacts, cumulative demands on water and energy, and the consequences of transforming shared public lands into industrial sites.

"ProPublica on Tuesday, to "sell off what’s left to AI data center developers and extractive resource buddies. ”Project Beehive, proposed by Valar Atomics, on over 9,000 acres of BLM land in Carbon County, Utah, and 17 miles fromOn the Mark Data Center near Silver Springs, Nevada, and 23 miles from Stillwater National Wildlife Refuge; and A 4-million-square-foot data center campus with its own gas plant near Blacks Creek Reservoir, on 3,200 to 3,700 acres of BLM land.

A dozen Democrats in Congress are pushing to limit or ban data centers on or near public lands, according to reporting by ProPublica on Tuesday, with some citing the reports on Trump administration officials' ties to the AI industry.the outlet she would "continue building the coalition" for the No AI Data Centers on Federal Lands Act, which she introduced in July in the Republican-controlled Congress. Democrats are set to take control of the“The American people expect public lands to be managed for the benefit of everyone, not a handful of corporations," said Jose Witt, Nevada state director for the Wilderness Society.

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"These are the places we hike, hunt, and connect with the natural world, yet the administration is poised to dramatically reshape how public lands are used to benefitand the data center industry. The recent election made clear that Americans want a check on data center development, and we urge the administration and Congress to pause data center construction on public lands so we can fully assess the impacts and give the public a real say.

”to end debate on the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, which would speed up the federal permitting process for data centers and fossil fuel projects. Advocates have"America’s public lands belong to all of us," reads the Wednesday letter.

"They provide places to hunt, fish, hike, camp, and connect with nature; protect clean water, wildlife habitat, cultural resources, and landscapes important to tribal nations; and preserve opportunities and experiences that cannot simply be recreated once they are lost. These shared lands should not be sacrificed to an unprecedented wave of industrial development without a national conversation about whether that development belongs there in the first place.

"21 Senate Democrats Join GOP to End Debate on Big Oil-Backed 'Kill Switch for Future Climate Action' “The senators who voted to advance BAAJA just betrayed the voters who turned out en masse to demand that Congress rein in data center development, stop corruption, and bring down electricity costs.

" US senators, including 21 members of the Democratic caucus, voted late Monday to end debate on permitting reform legislation that would weaken critical environmental safeguards to speed up the federal approval process for energy projects, including fossil fuelafter last week's procedural vote that she would vote against advancing the bill to final passage if its changes to the The Senate Democratic caucus members who supported the cloture motion, which sets the stage for final passage, were: Richard Blumenthal , Chris Coons ,“The senators who voted to advance BAAJA just betrayed the voters who turned out en masse to demand that Congress rein in data center development, stopat the expense of communities and our climate. Even analysis from the American Petroleum Institute, a major BAAJA backer, shows that the bill “BAAJA would act as a kill switch for future climate action without offering any meaningful emissions reductions," Bast warned.

"At best, this bill leaves US emissionshave spent millions lobbying for this backroom deal, which has not had a single hearing, and are urging Congress to ram through the bill before the incoming Congress is sworn in. " If, as expected, the Senate votes for final passage of BAAJA, the bill would move to the narrowly GOP-controlled House, where it has drawn significant opposition from Democratic lawmakers, including the Congressional Progressive Caucus .

Environmental groups and other opponents have urged lawmakers in both chambers to press pause on the bill until Democrats take control of Congress in January.

"BAAJA includes important policies for which the CPC has advocated, including stronger federal authority to approve much-needed transmission lines to accelerate the clean energy transition," the caucus said in alast week. "However, it also contains provisions that would undermine Tribal sovereignty and roll back key environmental laws, such as the National Environmental Policy Act, the, and the National Historic Preservation Act.

As a result, the public would lose key tools used to protect the environment and hold the administration accountable against ICEto the chamber's Democratic leadership that BAAJA "would inflict permanent, sweeping damage on the nation's core environmental laws .

" "Whatever modest emissions reductions its transmission reforms may deliver cannot justify the rollback that comes with them," the letter reads. "And the threat posed by this lame-duck initiative provides a template and momentum for rollbacks far beyond environmental protections—potentially undercutting enforcement of 'Duffy Lied': Air Traffic Controllers Refute Trump Transportation Secretary's Ground Stop Explanation‘A Huge Betrayal of Voters’: Jeffries Indicates Willingness to Give GOP More Funds to Continue Trump’s Iran WarAccusing Progressives of Wanting to Destroy Israel, Fetterman Threatens to Quit Dems if Van Hollen Leads SenateSenate Democrats Pile On GOP's Ron Johnson After He Floats Abolishing Social Security