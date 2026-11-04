Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 Sparks Conservation Alarm

Conservation groups warn the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 weakens the Endangered Species Act, shifting authority to states and favoring fossil fuel interests over wildlife protection.

Conservation organizations have issued strong warnings regarding the proposed Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026. Although the full legislative text remained unreleased as of Wednesday, reported provisions indicate significant changes to environmental regulations. These changes would weaken protections for endangered species and shift federal oversight responsibilities to state governments.

Weakening Federal Oversight Mechanisms

The legislation aims to alter the Section 7 consultation process under the Endangered Species Act. This change would allow states to take over consultations with minimal safeguards. Critics argue this turns a key provision into a state-run approval system for potentially dangerous projects. The proposal also limits scientific review and judicial oversight in environmental cases. Additionally, it exempts certain infrastructure projects from essential environmental consultations.

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Stakeholder Positions on Environmental Impact

Andrew Bowman, president and CEO of Defenders of Wildlife, stated that the deal would bulldoze America's most important wildlife law. He emphasized that infrastructure development should not sacrifice cherished wildlife resources. Bowman argued that Congress should seek efficient permitting without weakening core conservation laws. He maintained that efficiency and conservation are not opposing goals but complementary objectives.

Erik Schlenker-Goodrich, executive director of the Western Environmental Law Center, described the proposal as a five-alarm fire. He warned the measure could hobble future climate and conservation agendas. Schlenker-Goodrich noted the legislation weakens the Clean Water Act and National Historic Preservation Act. It also reduces Tribal consultation rights, leaving nations with no meaningful way to protect sovereignty.

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Fossil Fuel Projects and Energy Costs

The package locks in thousands of fossil fuel projects approved by President Trump. These include oil and gas pipelines, export terminals, and expanded drilling onshore and offshore. The legislation removes Section 401 authority for states to protect rivers from pipeline impacts. It also eliminates Section 404(c) permit veto power used to stop projects like the Pebble Mine in Alaska.

Senate Democrats released a report titled The Billion Dollar Deal detailing industry influence. Senator Whitehouse stated the fossil fuel industry raised hundreds of millions for Trump's campaign. He claimed their minions now run the government to drive up energy bills. The report alleges this corruption squeezes dollars from American pocketbooks while enriching donors.

Renewable Energy vs AI Data Centers

Critics argue the bill accelerates energy-guzzling AI data centers and liquefied natural gas exports. They claim these developments raise electricity prices for working families. Hartl noted minor renewable energy benefits would be devoured by data center growth. He accused Democratic Senators Heinrich and Whitehouse of rewarding the fossil fuel industry. They allegedly prioritized quarterly profits over planetary livability for future generations.