Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act Backed by Cleantech San Diego

Cleantech San Diego urges Congress to pass the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act to speed clean energy permitting and reduce ratepayer costs.

Cleantech San Diego, a renewable energy business organization, is urging Congress to pass the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026, a federal package it says would speed up permitting for clean energy projects in San Diego and across the country. The group made its case in an opinion piece tied to a news conference held at its offices on Oct. 22, 2026, where Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, discussed his support for the legislation.

Cleantech San Diego argues that Congress has an opportunity to act as it returns to session, framing the bill as a way to keep San Diego's power on and costs down.

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How the Permitting Package Would Speed Clean Energy Projects

The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act would fix the federal permitting system so that clean energy projects are built efficiently, fairly and on time.

The package combines three bills. The Create Expedited Reviews to Transform American Infrastructure Now Act fixes the federal permitting system, while the Certainty in Litigation for Electric Asset Reliability Act enforces strict application timelines.

The third component, the Streamlining Powerlines Essential to Electric Demand and Reliability Act, streamlines the siting and permitting of critical transmission lines. Cleantech San Diego says the package builds on pioneering legislation introduced by Rep. Scott Peters.

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A central mechanism in the group's argument is permit finality. Cleantech San Diego says permits can currently be challenged and tied up for years after they are granted, even after a project has cleared every required review.

The group contends that when developers know a permit is final, they can bring transmission, storage and generation projects to market sooner. The bill's authors, a bipartisan group of senators, describe it as the most serious effort in years to fix a federal permitting system that was never built for the scale and speed of today's energy needs.

Industry Case for Permit Certainty and Lower Ratepayer Costs

Cleantech San Diego contends that permit certainty would help meet clean energy goals sooner and keep fewer costs from being passed on to ratepayers.

The organization describes itself as representing companies that develop, finance, deploy and support clean energy projects across the San Diego region and throughout the country.

Cleantech San Diego says this industry sector employs 25,000 people in the region and has a $7.2 billion impact on the local economy. It also says its members and the region share a goal of advancing reliable, affordable, clean energy, a goal that depends on getting projects built.

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The group points to aging transmission lines and surging demand, which it says leave an already stressed grid struggling to keep up. In its view, permitting delays make these challenges harder by holding back the very projects needed to meet power demand and clean energy goals.

Cleantech San Diego also says Peters has worked on permitting issues for years, often alongside Republicans. The group argues that reliable and affordable energy is not a partisan issue, and that the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act reflects that same approach.

Regional Impact and Next Steps for Congress

Cleantech San Diego says passing the bill would keep clean energy projects moving forward and help the region stay on track toward its renewable energy goals.

According to the group, passage would allow the region to build a cleaner, more resilient grid while keeping power reliable and costs manageable for ratepayers.

The group frames the timing as urgent, stating that now more than ever the region needs a fix for the energy landscape. The bill is now up for decision in Congress, and the group is calling on lawmakers to act when they return to work.

The opinion piece does not specify a floor vote date or the bill's current procedural stage. Readers seeking the latest status should consult official congressional records for updates on the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act.