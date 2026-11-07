BioWare Documentary Revealed by Geoff Keighley Amid EA Closure

Geoff Keighley announces a new documentary chronicling BioWare's history following its closure by EA and acquisition by PIF. The film aims to honor the studio's legacy.

A significant documentary project has been announced to chronicle the history of BioWare, emerging at a pivotal moment following the studio's closure. Electronic Arts finalized its buyout of the Canadian developer and executed subsequent layoffs, yet a major film project is moving forward to preserve the studio's legacy. This announcement provides a unique retrospective on one of the gaming industry's most influential creative groups.

Geoff Keighley Reveals BioWare Documentary Project

Geoff Keighley, the host of The Game Awards, revealed the documentary project on November 6, 2026. The announcement serves as a formal introduction to a production that has been in active development for slightly over two years. Keighley's involvement in the project appears limited to promotional support and participating in interviews, rather than direct creative control over the film's narrative structure. This timing coincides with the broader industry shockwaves caused by the shutdown of the beloved studio.

Also read Perspective Films Reveals Inaugural Documentary Film Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Production Details and Creative Leadership

The documentary is directed by Akash Sherman, a Canadian filmmaker known for his work on the 2018 sci-fi movie. Sherman has received accolades for his attention to scientific accuracy and visual scope, qualities deemed essential for capturing the aesthetic of BioWare's signature titles. The film is being produced by Fennessey Films and Score G Productions, entities with experience in award-winning documentary filmmaking. These production partners bring a level of professional polish to the retrospective of the studio's operations.

Studio Founders and Historical Context

Studio founders Ray Muzyka and Greg Zeschuk signed off on the documentary project more than two years prior to its public reveal. Both founders have expressed pride in the film, stating with a hopeful tone that the best stories never truly end. Their involvement ensures that the narrative includes the foundational perspective of those who established the company from its inception in 1995. The project covers BioWare's origins, its long period of ownership under EA, and its eventual fate following acquisition by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Perspectives and Community Impact

Geoff Keighley has previously defended BioWare during controversial moments, such as the reception of the Mass Effect trilogy, and will appear as one of many interviewees in the film. The documentary aims to feature a wide array of voices, including Jennifer Hale, the voice actress for female Commander Shepard. This inclusion highlights the personal connections between the developers and the iconic characters they helped create. The film seeks to capture the emotional weight of the studio's contributions to the gaming landscape over three decades.

Fan Participation and Future Releases

Fans are invited to contribute to the documentary through a dedicated section labeled Be Part of the Story. The website allows users to submit fan art, cosplay images, convention footage, and personal memorabilia. While not all submissions will be included in the final cut, this initiative aims to celebrate the studio's impact on the global player base. The project promises to address both the massive successes and the internal struggles that plagued the studio in its final years.