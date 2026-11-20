New research from McMaster University reveals that biological sex significantly impacts disease severity, with males facing more severe neurological and inflammatory complications from viral infections.

A new study published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases confirms that biological sex plays a significant role in determining the severity of disease outcomes from viral infections. Researchers at McMaster University found that male mice experience more severe complications from viruses including Covid-19, influenza, West Nile virus, and Zika virus compared to female counterparts.

Immune Response Drives Male Vulnerability

Professor Ali Ashkar, a professor of medicine at McMaster University and principal investigator on the new study, stated that the male immune system responds more strongly to these infections. This heightened immune response results in more severe damage or inflammation at the site of infection, leading to worse clinical outcomes for males.

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The research team infected mice with Zika virus to monitor symptoms and found that male mice were significantly more susceptible to severe neurological complications, including weakness and paralysis. Initial suspicions that males might have higher viral loads were disproven, as testing showed comparable virus levels in both blood and brains of male and female mice.

Professor Ashkar noted that both male and female mice were infected under identical conditions, were nearly genetically identical, were the exact same age, and received equal amounts of virus from the same vial. This consistency confirmed that biological sex, rather than viral exposure or genetic differences, drives the disparity in disease severity.

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Medical Implications And Treatment Strategies

Professor Ashkar emphasized that physicians must control inflammation early in male patients for any acute viral infection. He highlighted that existing approved and effective anti-inflammatory medications are available, eliminating the need for new interventions if treatment plans are tailored to acknowledge male susceptibility.

The study adds to growing evidence that biological sex influences health outcomes, contrasting with previous findings that women's pain is often taken less seriously. US scientists recently found that observers viewed female patients' pain as milder than male patients' pain despite identical injuries, leading to disparities in medication access and treatment plans.

Gender Bias And Clinical Care Disparities

Both male and female observers exhibited gender bias by stereotyping men as more stoic and assuming their pain is more serious. This bias can result in women not receiving necessary medication while men may suffer from excessive inflammation due to delayed anti-inflammatory treatment in viral cases.

Experts suggest that acknowledging biological differences in immune response and pain perception is crucial for equitable healthcare. Tailoring medical interventions to account for these sex-based differences can improve outcomes for both males and females facing infectious diseases or chronic pain conditions.