Biohybrid Hand Mimics Human Gestures

A team of Japanese researchers has developed a biohybrid hand that can perform complex movements, including a scissor gesture, marking a significant advancement in biohybrid robotics.

Researchers at the University of Tokyo and Waseda University in Japan have made a significant breakthrough in biohybrid robotics with the creation of a biohybrid hand capable of intricate movements. This innovative hand, built utilizing thin strands of lab-grown muscle tissue known as multiple muscle tissue actuators (MuMuTAs), showcases the potential for larger, more functional biohybrid limbs.

The MuMuTAs, resembling sushi rolls, are bundled together to create tendons that provide the necessary strength for the hand's multijointed fingers. This advancement overcomes a major hurdle in biohybrid robotics: scaling up the size of biohybrid devices while maintaining functionality. The hand, measuring 18 centimeters in length, demonstrates remarkable dexterity. It can execute a scissor gesture by contracting the little finger, ring finger, and thumb, and it can also grasp and manipulate objects using its multijointed fingers. This level of complexity surpasses previous biohybrid devices, which were typically limited to smaller scales and simpler movements.Professor Shoji Takeuchi from the University of Tokyo, a key figure in this research, highlighted the significance of the MuMuTAs. He explained that these muscle tissue strands, grown in a culture medium and then rolled into bundles, enabled the team to generate sufficient contractile force and length to power the hand's larger structure. The challenge of growing thick muscle tissue for larger limbs in the lab was addressed by using multiple thin muscle tissues bundled together, effectively mimicking the strength of a larger muscle. The MuMuTAs are stimulated using electrical currents delivered through waterproof cables. Current limitations include the hand's dependence on a liquid environment to allow smooth finger movement and the inability to intentionally return fingers to their straight starting position. However, the research team envisions overcoming these challenges through future developments, such as incorporating elastic materials or additional MuMuTAs on the back of the fingers





ScienceDaily / 🏆 452. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BIOHYBRID ROBOTICS MUSCLE TISSUE PROSTHETICS ROBOTIC HANDS BIOMIMICRY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Robot developed in Japan mimics soothing cat bunting, reduces human stressA team of researchers in Japan has created a robot that replicates feline bunting behavior, a gesture of affection where cats nuzzle humans.

Read more »

Scientists Create Artificial Muscle That Mimics Human TissueResearchers have developed a new artificial muscle polymer that can lift objects 5,000 times its weight and perform reversible contraction and extension motions with heat activation. While this technology has promising applications for prosthetics, robotics, and treating volumetric muscle loss, challenges remain in terms of heat incompatibility with medical applications and integrating the material with bone.

Read more »

In District 11, hope and needs go hand-in-hand for new supervisor Chyanne ChenCommunity members share a positive feeling toward the new leader of District 11. But they also have high expectations.

Read more »

Authors Guild sets up 'Human Author' portal to certify books come from 'human intellect'The Authors Guild has set up an online portal for members to certify that their books “emanated from the human intellect” and not from artificial intelligence. The Authors Guild represents thousands of writers. It is calling the new system “Human Authored.

Read more »

Love Me: A Post-Apocalyptic Romance Explores Human Connection Through Non-Human CharactersLove Me, a new post-apocalyptic film, tells the story of a love affair between non-human characters in a world devoid of humanity. The movie follows a weather buoy that develops sentience through a satellite's vast memory, forming a connection with the satellite. Starring Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun, the film explores themes of consciousness, identity, and human connection through its unique premise.

Read more »

H5N1 Bird Flu: Expert Warns of Potential Human-to-Human TransmissionAn infectious disease expert warns that the H5N1 bird flu virus, already widespread in animals, could soon mutate and become transmissible between humans. The expert emphasizes the need for rapid surveillance and reporting of any new cases, as well as coordinated efforts from government agencies to prepare for a potential pandemic.

Read more »