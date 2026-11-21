Bryan Johnson’s latest target isn’t the “biological attack” of Halloween candy or mold in his gym — it’s in a cup thousands of people drink a day.

On his personal quest to “conquer death,” the biohacker is known for tactics like eating a bowl of blendedBut you don’t need to go to those lengths to boost your health and longevity.

Start with changing your order at the drive-thru, he suggests. That’s right, the drink in question is the beloved MTN DEW Baja Blast, made exclusively for the fast food chain by Pepsi starting in 2004. As of 2024, you can get the drink in bottles and cans at the grocery, too.

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While we don’t know exactly how much Baja Blast Taco Bell sells, it’s one of their most popular drinks for their more thanhis store goes through a five-gallon box of syrup a day, the equivalent of 480 8-oz servings of the drink. Yet Johnson says this fan favorite “may be the worst legal thing you could ever consume. ” Taco Bell did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the subject.

A large Baja Blast is a whopping 420 calories, in large part due to sugar. It packs 111 grams of sugar into a large serving of the turquoise drink. That’s 28 sugar cubes, Johnson said.

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“Now to put that in context, your daily maximum should be around 20 to 25 grams — and even that’s too much. Your real goal is to be as close to zero as possible. ”is a lot more lenient, suggesting men should have no more than 36 grams of added sugar and women should have no more than 25 grams a day. They say you should shoot for added sugars accounting for less than 6% of total calorie intake.

” is any on top of the sugars naturally found in the fruit used in the product. There’s very little natural about Baja Blast though — all sugar is added sugar. Plus, “this sugar is from the worst possible source: High fructose corn syrup,” Johnson said.

“It does nothing but harm your liver, pancreas and cardiovascular system. ”High fructose corn syrup is associated with these health effects, though it’s more the excess sugar that’s an issue, not high fructose corn syrup specifically. That said, this form of sugar is cheap and often found in ultra-processed foods — foods made from byproducts of ingredients rather than whole ingredients . Ultra-processed foods are associated with an even longer list of health problems.

“When you drink one of these, it floods your liver with sugar. It forces it to store fat. It disrupts blood flow, spikes uric acid levels, and increases blood pressure. In other words, no human should ever drink this.

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”“But hey, at least it has that beautiful turquoise glow,” Johnson said.

“That color is blue 1 and yellow 5. Both are synthetic dyes that are linked to allergic reactions, hyperactivity, and attention deficit disorder, especially in children. ”of studies on Blue 2 found that it passes through the digestive system in animals and passed through stool. That said, in rats, it created tumors in the brain and mammary glands.

“Given this increased incidence of tumors … Blue No. 2 cannot be considered safe for human consumption,” they wrote. “Reactions to color additives are rare. ” But Yellow No. 5 “may cause itching and hives in some people. ”They added that they convened a committee in 2011 to assess whether color additives affect children’s behavior.

They concluded the link “had not been established. Further neurobehavioral research is needed to explain potential pathways underlying these sensitivities. ”