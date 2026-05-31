Biographer Claims Marilyn Monroe's Doctor Lied About Role in Her Death

A new biography suggests that Marilyn Monroe's death from a barbiturate overdose was a case of medical negligence, with evidence that her physician Hyman Engelberg denied prescribing the drug chloral hydrate despite a prescription order bearing his signature.

Marilyn Monroe , born Norma Jeane Mortenson, rose to fame as a Hollywood sex symbol and comedic actress in the 1950s. Despite her success, she struggled with personal demons, including insomnia, depression, and substance abuse.

Her death on August 5, 1962, shocked the world and sparked endless speculation. The official cause was acute barbiturate poisoning due to an overdose of chloral hydrate and Nembutal, both sedatives prescribed for her chronic insomnia. The coroner ruled it a probable suicide, but doubts have persisted. Dr. Hyman Engelberg, Monroe's primary physician, was a key figure in the events leading to her death.

He had been treating Monroe for years, frequently prescribing sleeping pills to help her rest. However, the combination of chloral hydrate and Nembutal is dangerously synergistic; together they can cause respiratory depression and death. Engelberg insisted he only prescribed Nembutal, but the discovered prescription order proves otherwise. Wilson's book, released ahead of Monroe's 100th birthday in 2026, presents this as clear evidence of Engelberg's negligence and subsequent cover-up.

The night of Monroe's death, her psychiatrist Dr. Ralph Greenson visited after her housekeeper reported Monroe locked in her room. Greenson broke a window to enter and found Monroe dead on her bed. He called Engelberg, who arrived and pronounced her dead.

However, Engelberg waited nearly an hour before calling the police, a delay that Wilson suggests was used to hide evidence. Engelberg told officers Monroe had committed suicide, but the lack of a suicide note and the messy circumstances have fueled alternative theories. Some believe she was murdered or accidentally overdosed due to medical malpractice. Wilson's research also highlights the broader context of Monroe's medical care.

In the two months before her death, she was prescribed 830 units of various medications, including barbiturates and sedatives. This staggering amount, enough to kill multiple people, indicates a pattern of over-prescription by her doctors. Wilson compares the case to modern celebrity overdose deaths, such as that of Matthew Perry, where accountability has been pursued legally. He argues that if Engelberg were alive today, he could face charges for involuntary manslaughter or medical negligence.

The conspiracy theories surrounding Monroe's death have overshadowed the simpler explanation of a tragic accident. Frank Capell's 1964 pamphlet alleging murder by communist agents linked to Robert Kennedy gained traction, especially after Norman Mailer's biography promoted the idea. Wilson dismisses these theories as nonsense, stating that they distract from the truth. He aims to restore Monroe's agency, portraying her as a complex woman who battled her circumstances rather than a passive victim.

By exposing Engelberg's dishonesty, Wilson hopes to shift the narrative toward accountability and factual understanding of what happened on that fateful August night





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Marilyn Monroe Hyman Engelberg Overdose Medical Negligence Conspiracy Theories

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