Royal biographer Andrew Lownie claims Prince Andrew is likely to flee to the Middle East to avoid potential sex trafficking charges linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Historian and royal biographer Andrew Lownie has asserted that former Prince Andrew is likely to flee the United Kingdom to avoid facing criminal charges related to his association with Jeffrey Epstein. Speaking on the Daily Mail's Palace Confidential program, Lownie suggested the King's brother might undertake a 'midnight flit' to the Middle East rather than risk standing trial in Britain.

Anticipated Legal Charges Against Prince Andrew

Lownie stated that he is in regular contact with detectives investigating the matter and expressed confidence that formal charges would be brought against Prince Andrew as early as next year. The former royal, who is 66 years old, was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office concerning his links to the convicted sex offender. Prince Andrew denies any wrongdoing regarding the allegations that have surfaced.

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The biographer noted that investigators appear to have uncovered new leads that are not yet in the public domain. He believes that the recent precedent set by the Russell Brand trial has created a stronger appetite among authorities to pursue cases involving similar types of individuals. Lownie emphasized that the investigation is not limited to mere malfeasance but also encompasses serious offenses such as sex trafficking.

Royal Family Strategy and Potential Flight

According to Lownie, the Royal Family is unlikely to want Prince Andrew in the witness box due to the potential damage to the institution. He posits that allowing the former prince to disappear in a manner similar to Spain's former King Juan Carlos would solve many problems for the monarchy. Juan Carlos relocated to Abu Dhabi in 2020 amid financial investigations, which were subsequently dropped.

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Lownie argued that if Prince Andrew were to appear in court, he would face insurmountable difficulties. The biographer suggested that fleeing to the Middle East would be the most logical move for the former royal to avoid the legal consequences. This prediction aligns with concerns that a trial could expose the Royal Family to further scrutiny and controversy.

Context of Ongoing Police Investigations

Police Scotland confirmed in October that it had initiated early-stage enquiries into the time Prince Andrew spent with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at Balmoral. These enquiries are reportedly connected to claims that women were trafficked to the estate, although police have not officially confirmed the nature of these allegations. The investigation is part of a broader review of Prince Andrew's interactions with Epstein, which have drawn intense public and media attention in recent years.

Lownie is the author of Entitled: The Rise And Fall Of The House Of York, an unauthorized biography detailing the downfall of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. The book was published just months before King Charles stripped his brother of his royal titles. Lownie claims that several sensational assertions in his book have been corroborated by the Epstein files released earlier this year.

Lownie's Defense of His Work

Despite the controversial nature of his claims, Lownie insisted that his objective is not to dismantle the monarchy but to hold it accountable. He described himself as a monarchist who believes the institution serves a useful purpose but opposes a corrupt version of it. Lownie stated that he has no agenda to perform hatchet jobs but believes that the Royal Family's behavior should not be sugarcoated to protect reputations.

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The historian emphasized that institutions funded by public money should be subject to accountability mechanisms. He expressed frustration with what he perceives as a lack of transparency in recent years. Lownie's comments add to the growing pressure on the Royal Family to address the allegations surrounding Prince Andrew's past associations.