Biogen Surpasses Q4 Earnings Expectations with Leqembi Growth and Cost-Cutting Initiatives

Biogen exceeded Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and profit, driven by successful cost-reduction measures and the growing sales of its Alzheimer's drug Leqembi. While the company's outlook for 2025 fell short of analyst expectations, Biogen projects new therapies and offsetting revenue streams to mitigate the decline anticipated in multiple sclerosis product sales.

Biogen exceeded fourth-quarter revenue and profit expectations, driven by cost reductions and the growth of new products, including its groundbreaking Alzheimer's treatment, Leqembi. The biotech company projected adjusted earnings for the full year 2025 to be between $15.25 and $16.25 per share, falling short of Wall Street's estimate of $16.34 per share.

However, Biogen anticipates a mid-single-digit revenue decline in 2025 compared to 2024 due to decreasing sales of multiple sclerosis products. This anticipated decline will be partially offset by the anticipated growth of Leqembi, along with new treatments for rare diseases and depression. Leqembi generated $87 million in revenue during the fourth quarter, including $50 million in the U.S. This surpassed analyst expectations of $67 million in sales, according to StreetAccount estimates. Leqembi became the second drug proven to slow the progression of Alzheimer's to receive U.S. approval in 2023. Its launch has been gradual due to various challenges, including bottlenecks related to diagnostic test requirements, the need for regular brain scans, and the difficulty in finding neurologists. Biogen reported a net income of $266.8 million, or $1.83 per share, for the quarter, compared to $249.7 million, or $1.71 per share, in the same period last year. Adjusted earnings, excluding one-time items, amounted to $3.44 per share. Biogen initiated a cost-cutting program in 2023, aiming to achieve $1 billion in gross savings, or $800 million in net savings, by the end of 2025. In a separate development, Royalty Pharma agreed to provide $250 million in research and development funding to Biogen for litifilimab, a key drug in Biogen's pipeline being investigated for its potential to treat lupus. This collaboration will see Royalty Pharma eligible for regulatory milestones and certain royalties. Biogen also reported strong sales figures for other new drugs: Skyclarys, acquired from Reata Pharmaceuticals in July 2023, generated $102 million in fourth-quarter sales, nearly double the sales recorded in the previous year. Skyclarys received FDA approval in 2023 and is currently the first approved treatment for Friedreich's ataxia, a rare inherited degenerative disease





