Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription, on Patreon, or on Stripe. Help us produce all of the high-quality, original content we publish week after week despite the challenges of content-scraping AI, antisocial media, inflation, and other hurdles. A deep-dive exploring the impacts of potential EU biofuels policy scenarios The ..

A deep-dive exploring the impacts of potential EU biofuels policy scenarios The discussion around the future of the Renewable Energy Directive is underway as the European Commission devises what role renewable energy will play in transport in the post-2030 energy framework.

As the political priorities of the EU focus on energy independence and domestic industry, there is a renewed push for more first generation food and feed crop biofuels in the European transport energy mix. But these biofuels can have adverse impacts on the climate, environment and food supply chains. To address these concerns, we have modelled three different policy scenarios to demonstrate the consequences of varying outcomes and their potential impact on the climate, environment and food security.

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Our findings show that the current cap on first-generation biofuels set by the Renewable Energy Directive can allow 72% more food- and feed-crop biofuels to be used in the EU transport energy mix, compared to what the bloc consumed in 2024. When accounting for indirect land use change, even at current consumption, emissions from first generation biofuels already reach nearly 43 MtCOWhen safeguards take the same form as stipulated in RED III and other key transport regulations, food- and feed-crop biofuel volumes, land-use area and emissions could all potentially double by 2040, emitting an equivalent to more than 5 million diesel cars.

In an unfavourable scenario, whereby the cap on first generation biofuels is harmonised at 7% across Member States’ transport sectors, volumes, land use and emissions would almost triple. In a worst case scenario, where the cap on first generation biofuels is expanded beyond 7%, the negative consequences would be far heavier. We have used 10% as an example: volumes, land use and emissions could be four times today’s levels in 2040.

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Land dedicated to biofuels could reach 17.7 Mha, 18% of the EU arable land, an area larger than Greece, and emissions would exceed those of fossil fuels by 33 MtCOFor advanced and waste biofuels, which are limited in supply, we show that the road sector is currently overconsuming available feedstocks, which should be directed towards sectors that cannot be electrified, particularly aviation. Furthermore, recent cases of fraud have highlighted the risks of relying on third country exports, making the case that all palm oil derivatives should be phased out and that effective safeguards should be put in place to allow for the most sustainable feedstocks.

Transport & Environment’s vision is a zero-emission mobility system that is affordable and has minimal impacts on our health, climate and environment. Created over 30 years ago, we have shaped some of Europe’s most important environmental laws.