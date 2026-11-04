Biodiversity Summit Fails to Secure Critical Finance Commitments

The UN biodiversity summit in Yerevan concluded without meeting the $200 billion annual funding target, leaving global conservation goals at risk despite new agreements.

The United Nations biodiversity summit in Yerevan concluded without securing the essential financial commitments required to halt global species loss. Advocates and negotiators expressed deep disappointment that the gathering failed to bridge the gap between policy ambitions and actual funding availability. The event was intended to serve as a pivotal moment for accelerating nature-positive investments rather than merely reviewing past progress.

Finance Gap Widens Despite New Agreements

While the summit produced some positive developments, including approximately $1.8 billion in new nature-finance agreements, these figures fall drastically short of international targets. A notable contribution came from the Netherlands, which committed $500 million to the Tropical Forest Forever Facility. This mechanism rewards nations for protecting their tropical forests, yet it represents only a fraction of the necessary capital.

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The broader financial landscape remains concerning because overall spending on biodiversity continues to lag behind the $200 billion per year target established by the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. Governments had pledged to reduce harmful subsidies by at least $500 billion annually by 2030. However, estimates indicate that about $2.4 trillion still flows each year toward subsidies that damage natural ecosystems.

Corporate Influence Hinders Fair Benefit Sharing

A significant point of contention involved the Cali Fund, a mechanism designed to share digital sequence information on genetic resources. The fund aims to raise at least $1 billion annually from companies accessing this data for pharmaceuticals and other products. At the close of the summit, only $10,000 had been pledged, highlighting a severe shortfall in corporate participation.

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Vishaish Uppal, director of governance, law, and policy at WWF-India, emphasized that nearly thirty-five years after the Convention on Biological Diversity was adopted, profit-making entities have not shared benefits with local communities. He noted that countries must resolve these disparities so funding can reach the people and places most affected by the crisis.

Lambrechts criticized multinational corporations for maximizing profits while contributing minimally to protection efforts. She argued that it is unacceptable for large businesses to leave global populations to face the impacts of biodiversity loss while avoiding financial responsibility for conservation.

Indigenous Rights and Structural Reforms

Negotiators did establish a permanent body for Indigenous peoples and local communities under Article 8(j) of the Convention on Biological Diversity. This structural change acknowledges the critical role these groups play in managing biodiversity. However, advocates argue that institutional recognition alone cannot compensate for the lack of direct financial support and decision-making power.

Sustainable Business Services highlighted concerns about the capture of negotiation spaces by transnational corporations. They pointed to greenwashing tactics and false solutions like biodiversity offsets as ongoing barriers to genuine environmental recovery. These practices were seen as diluting the ambition required to meet urgent ecological deadlines.

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Urgent Action Needed Before 2030 Deadline

Susan Lieberman, vice president for international policy at WCS, stated that the negotiations ended with weak ambition despite providing a clearer picture of the global crisis. She warned that with only four years remaining until 2030, another conference diagnosing the problem without accelerating solutions would be unacceptable.

Lieberman called for governments to summon the political will and resources needed to protect ecological integrity. She stressed that success requires respecting the leadership of Indigenous communities and reducing the primary drivers of species decline. The window for effective action is narrowing rapidly as the 2030 deadline approaches.

Sumba cautioned that finance will continue to haunt UN biodiversity summits unless funds are clearly scaled up. Negotiators returning home must now transform the Global Review into dedicated action. This involves transforming the most damaging sectors across food and finance systems to ensure nature's recovery is prioritized over short-term economic gains.