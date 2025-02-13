Biodegradable Zinc Alloy: A Potential Game-Changer for Broken Bone Treatment

A new zinc-based dissolvable material developed by Monash University researchers could revolutionize the treatment of broken bones by replacing traditional metal implants. The material offers the strength of permanent implants while gradually degrading over time, promoting optimal healing and minimizing long-term risks.

New research from Monash University holds the potential to revolutionize the treatment of broken bones . Biomedical engineers have developed a novel zinc-based dissolvable material that could replace the traditional metal plates and screws used to stabilize fractures. Surgeons currently rely on stainless steel or titanium implants, which remain in the body permanently. While effective, these materials can cause discomfort and may necessitate follow-up surgeries.

The innovative zinc alloy, designed by the Monash team, offers a promising alternative. It boasts the mechanical strength of permanent steel implants but degrades safely over time, promoting optimal healing without the long-term risks associated with metal. Professor Jian-feng Nie, lead researcher from the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Monash, highlighted the material's transformative potential. He explained, 'Our zinc alloy material could revolutionize orthopedic care -- opening the door to safer, smaller implants that not only enhance patient comfort but also promote better healing outcomes by minimizing disruption to surrounding tissues.' Professor Nie emphasized the delicate balance needed for successful bone healing, stating, 'An implant that never disappears will always be a risk to the patient. On the other hand, one that degrades too fast won't allow adequate time for the bones to heal. With our zinc alloy material, we can achieve the optimal balance between strength and controlled degradation of the implant to promote better healing.' The researchers discovered that by engineering the size and orientation of the material's grains, the zinc alloy can bend and adapt to the contours of surrounding tissues, making it both stronger and more flexible. This unique property positions the material as a game-changer in the field of orthopedics. The research paves the way for a new Monash University-based start-up dedicated to developing next-generation biodegradable implants





