Binance Warns of iOS Vulnerability Allowing Malicious App Data Access

Binance alerts users to a critical iOS sandbox escape vulnerability affecting versions 26 and 27, which allows sideloaded apps to read private kEys and credentials. Apple has not yet confirmed a patch for the issue.

Critical iOS Sandbox Escape Exposes Wallet Data

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has issued an urgent security advisory regarding a newly disclosed vulnerability within the Apple iOS ecosystem that allows malicious applications to bypass standard sandbox restrictions. The flaw, identified as an iOS sandbox escape ,enables specific apps to read files belonging to other applications installed on iPhones running iOS versIons 26 and 27. This capability poses a severe threat to digital asset holders, as it can potentially expose sensitive information such as cryptocurrency seed phrases, private keys, and login credentials to unauthorized entities. the vulnerability was published on GitHub and has already been utilized by developers to create proof-of-concept tools that demonstrate the ease with which an app can access data across the device without requiring a traditional jailbreak or kernel exploit.

The core of the matter lies in how the exploit leverages Apple's App Group feature. to utilize the vulnerability, a malicious application must first set up an App Group container. Once this container is established, the application can reach into the data containers of every other app on the device. on iOS 27, the reach extends even further into certain system folders. While the proof-of-concept code itself was described by the researcher as a tool intended for developers and not immediately useful for widespread attacks in its raw form, third-party developers have already built functional applications on top of it. One notable example is a file manager application named WQ Files, which can edit, delete, and clear data from other apps, effectively bypassing the security boundaries Apple places between applications.

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Installation Vectors and Regional Limitations

A crucial factor in the potential exploitation of this vulnerability is the method by which malicious software enters the device. Security experts emphasize that the exploit requires the malicious app to be installed outside of the official App Store. This typically involves sideloading applications using tools like AltStore and SideStore, or through manually signed iOS App Store Packages. These installation methods generally require an Apple ID and automatically create the necessary App Group container when used. Consequently,the risk is significantly lower in regions outside of the European Union, where regulatory changes have forced Apple to allow alternative app marketplaces and third-party app installations. in most other parts of the world, the barrier to entry for installing such malicious software remains high due to strict App Store policies.

Despite the technical complexity required for installation,the ease of sideloading tools has raised concerns among security researchers. The researcher who disclosed the vulnerability noted that he didn't originally intend to release the proof-of-concept code early,citing delays in responses from Apple and early experimentation by others in the security community. While no specific wallet applications have been named as directly exposed, and neither the researcher nor the exchange has reported any confirmed instances of theft or active attacks utilizing this specific flaw, the potential for abuse is considered high. The exchange advised users to be vigilant and to delete any apps that were installed from untrusted sources, particularly those that were sideloaded or manually signed.

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Apple's Response and Software Update Landscape

As of the latest reports, Apple has not confirmed a fix for this sandbox escape in its recent security updates. The exchange warned that updates for iOS 26 and 27, released just prior to the warning, do not explicitly list a patch for this issue. The most current version of iOS available to the public is iOS 27.2.1,which was released on November 9. Some developers associated with tools built on the exploit have listed compatibility with this latest version, but it remains unclear whether the update includes the necessary security patches to address the vulnerability. Apple maintains a policy of not disclosing or discussing security issues until they have been fully investigated and a patch is ready for release, which may explain the delay in an official fix.

Users are urged to take immediate precautions to secure their devices. The primary recommendation is to update the operating system to the latest available version via the Settings app to ensure all background security improvements are active. Additionally, users should review the list of installed applications and remove any that were not obtained through the official App Store. For users who rely on sideloading for legitimate development or testing purposes, it is critical to understand that they have increased thier attack surface and should exercise extreme caution. The cybersecurity community continues to monitor the situation closely, and further updates are expected as Apple investigates the vulnerability and prepares a formal patch to restore the integrity of the iOS sandbox environment.