Binance Second Withdrawal Round Excludes Hyperliquid HYPE Token Amid Eight-Day Standoff

Hyperliquid holders cannot withdraw HYPE as Binance excludes it from the second withdrawal reopening. The asset remains frozen despite being excluded from stolen funds, causing user frustration and market uncertainty.

Binance has officially announced the second round of cryptocurrency withdrawal reopenings, a move that restores access to dozens of assets across multiple blockchain networks. However, the highly anticipated inclusion of Hyperliquid's HYPE token was conspicuously absent from this latest list. This exclusion means that HYPE holders remain unable to access their funds for an eighth consecutive day, marking a significant delay in the recovery process for one of the market's top assets.

Withdrawal Mechanics and Blockchain Networks

The second round of reopenings became active at 04:00 UTC on the day of the announcement. This specific update covers a wide array of digital assets distributed across nine distinct blockchain networks. These networks include BNB Smart Chain, Ethereum, Base, Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, Avalanche, Tron, and Sui. By processing these specific chains, Binance aims to alleviate immediate congestion and restore liquidity to a broad segment of its user base.

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Hyperliquid HYPE Token Market Position

HYPE currently ranks as the eleventh-largest cryptocurrency by total market capitalization, standing at approximately $18.6 billion. This substantial valuation places Hyperliquid among the most significant entities in the decentralized finance sector. Despite this high profile, the token was deliberately excluded from the latest withdrawal recovery plan. This decision has sparked considerable concern among investors who monitor the asset's performance and liquidity closely.

Stakeholder Frustration and Community Reactions

The Hyperliquid community has expressed deep confusion regarding the continued suspension of withdrawals. This frustration stems from the fact that none of the HYPE tokens were lost, stolen, or held by hackers during the initial security incident. Many users argue that since the funds are secure and accounted for, there should be no technical barrier to their return. The prolonged lockup has led to heightened scrutiny of Binance's communication and operational transparency.

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Binance Security Protocols and Demand Surges

Binance has provided a formal explanation for the exclusion, stating that each asset must pass rigorous security and readiness checks before withdrawals are reopened. The exchange emphasized that the return of funds is being managed progressively rather than all at once to prevent system overload. Additionally, withdrawal demand has surged crucially in recent weeks, leading to potential delays for previously reopened withdrawals due to technical limitations and additional security protocols.

Future Outlook and User Sentiment

While Binance has not provided specific dates for the opening of HYPE withdrawals, deposits for the asset remain available to users. The lack of a clear timeline has intensified frustration on social media platform X, with users criticizing the slow pace of recovery. Despite the volatility concerns, the sheer size of Hyperliquid suggests that a single exchange should not fundamentally disrupt its market position, yet user confidence remains tested by the ongoing uncertainty.