Binance Restores Withdrawals After Major Hack; Reimburses $6 Billion in Stolen Crypto

Binance resumes major crypto withdrawals after a significant security breach, confirming full reimbursement of stolen assets through its Secure Asset Fund for Users and internal reserves.

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has successfully restored major asset withdrawals following a significant security incident that compromised user funds. The platform confirmed that the first batch of major crypto asset withdrawals was back online by morning, covering bitcoin, ether, USDT, USDC, BNB, SOL, XRP, and several others. This critical infrastructure recovery marks a pivotal moment in the exchange's response to the breach, allowing users to regain access to their digital assets after a period of uncertainty.

Asset Recovery and Financial Impact Details

The company has said it is covering the losses with its own funds and the Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU). More than $6 billion worth of tokens flowed out of wallets associated with Binance once withdrawals were turned back on, based on DefiLlama wallet-flow data. That figure equals roughly 3.6% of the $171 billion in assets Binance reported holding before the attack. Even after all of these outflows, the DefiLlama tracker still showed about $129 billion remaining in Binance-linked wallets.

Also read Binance Phases in Withdrawals Following $6.3 Billion North Korea-Hack

Binance's own accounting claimed the exchange processed $4.649 billion in withdrawals against $1.01 billion in deposits during the first nine-and-a-half hours after withdrawals were turned back on, for a net outflow of about $3.64 billion, or 2.1% of assets under management. These figures demonstrate the scale of user confidence and the substantial liquidity still held within the platform's ecosystem despite the security breach.

Binance co-founder and former CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao had covered approximately 95% of the $6.3 billion in stolen assets as of Sunday, up from about 90% the day before. The coverage includes major holdings such as bitcoin, ether, USDT, BNB, SOL, USDC, and XRP, which are fully backed at 100%. The remaining uncovered balance consists of less liquid tokens that the company is still buying through open-market and over-the-counter channels. The company has also committed to replenishing SAFU back to roughly $1 billion.

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Attributed Attribution and Automated Laundering Tactics

Blockchain analytics firms have tracked large portions of the stolen funds associated with the Binance hack, which the FBI and many others have attributed to North Korea's TraderTraitor group. The hackers employed sophisticated methods to move the funds, including laundering on autopilot, as one Tron distribution wallet released funds on a strict hourly schedule for 31 straight hours with no overnight pause. Inside each of those hourly batches, individual transfers were rarely more than 30 seconds apart, and the receiving wallets typically forwarded the money onward within about two minutes.

Elliptic also noted repeated swap amounts into THORChain, with one value appearing 19 times, and automatic re-sends when a bridge rejected deposits. The firm wrote that the Binance funds are being moved by something that does not sleep. Chainalysis similarly flagged automated movements of the funds associated with the Binance hack. In a statement shared with Gizmodo, Chainalysis CEO Jonathan Levin said of the hacker's laundering efforts: They have too much money for their trusted laundering venues to handle. So the money will flow to a wider network of services, like bridges, instant exchanges, and swappers due to a wider set of money launderers.

Levin added that investigators are tracking novel automated laundering mechanisms using new AI capabilities that match the attempted speed and sophistication of the launderers. Approximately $242 million in funds associated with the theft moved through the network during the first two days. Of that amount, approximately $194 million left Tron through bridges and swap services, including Relay, THORChain, Chainflip, and Symbiosis. Another $41.7 million passed through Bitget Wallet, although its ultimate destination remained unresolved.

THORChain Controversy and Market Consequences

Cross-chain crypto exchanges like THORChain are often used by criminals to swap stablecoins and other crypto assets into bitcoin, as it is the most reliable and stable of all the crypto-native assets that cannot be frozen by third parties. Researchers tracked roughly 85%, or about $1.2 billion, of the proceeds through the protocol into bitcoin. Some critics have accused the protocol of using decentralization theater to absolve itself of any responsibility for funds connected to North Korean actors that move through the exchange.

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Some analysts previously referred to it as THORChain just inadvertently delayed the laundering of a significant amount of funds stolen from Binance after the protocol paused swaps in response to an Ethereum block reorganization that led to technical issues. THORChain co-founder Chad Barraford has said the protocol has no selective blacklist by design and that existing halts are circuit breakers that stop everyone at once. In response to an argument from THORChain co-founder John-Paul Thorbjornsen that THORNodes should not be expected to pause or censor transactions, much like Bitcoin or Ethereum nodes, pseudonymous blockchain security researcher Tanuki42 pushed back sharply.

Tanuki42 stated: This is a false equivalence and you know it. Is this the hill you really want to die on? If all your principles have brought to the world is enabling dictatorial regimes to steal money and build nuclear weapons, all whilst building extraordinary personal wealth: you are not a martyr you are a fool. Based on the Bybit case, experts expect the attacker to swap the ETH for bitcoin and then try to cash it out through OTC brokers and exchanges. The situation highlights the ongoing tension between decentralized protocol neutrality and the security needs of the broader financial ecosystem.