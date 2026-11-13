Binance Reports 100.04% Shiba Inu Coverage After $6.34 Billion Hack

Binance says its Shiba Inu (SHIB) balances are fully covered at 100.04%, while Arkham Intelligence data shows the exchange holds 16% more SHIB than it owes clients.

Binance has reported that its Shiba Inu (SHIB) holdings are backed at 100.04% in a proof of reserves (PoR) snapshot taken on Nov. 12 at 00:00 UTC. The exchange released the figures after what the source describes as a $6.34 billion hack, and the report was published alongside separate blockchain data from Arkham Intelligence. Binance states that the snapshot shows it fully backs the balances of its clients across the major assets listed on the platform.

The source material indicates that the stolen funds were spread across ten blockchains within 20 minutes, and that nearly 500 billion SHIB was among the assets taken. The exchange then produced an additional reserve snapshot at Bitcoin block height 975493. The timing matters because it anchors the post-attack coverage figures to a specific point on the Bitcoin blockchain.

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How Binance Calculates Its SHIB Coverage Ratio

Binance reports that the net account balances of its users stand at 50.67 trillion SHIB, while the exchange holds 50.69 trillion SHIB in its wallets. Of that total, 50.68 trillion SHIB sits in addresses controlled by Binance itself, and the remaining 7.46 billion SHIB is held by third-party custodians. Dividing the holdings by client balances produces the 100.04% coverage figure reported in the PoR.

The same report covers other major cryptocurrencies. Compared with the previous check on Nov. 4, Binance says its users' BTC balances rose by 0.35% to 687,912 BTC. ETH balances increased by 1.04% to 3.48 million ETH, and BNB balances grew by 1.03% to 42.95 million BNB. User USDT balances fell by 3.68% to 24.3 billion USDT, and the stablecoin posted the highest coverage ratio in the report at 104.34%.

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Binance also clarified the scope of its disclosure. According to the exchange, the PoR report only covers client deposits and the coins Binance keeps to back them. The company's own funds are therefore not included in the reported balances, which explains why the on-chain figures reviewed by Arkham differ from the report.

Arkham Data Shows Extra SHIB in Binance Wallets

Arkham Intelligence data shows that known Binance wallets currently hold 58.82 trillion SHIB. That amount equals 5.88% of the total SHIB supply and is valued at $251.16 million. Binance wallets therefore hold 8.13 trillion SHIB, worth about $34.7 million, more than the amount shown in the PoR report.

Based on the Arkham data, Binance holds about 16% more SHIB than it owes its clients. Arkham also ranks Binance as the third-largest exchange by SHIB holdings. Only the burn address, which holds 410.44 trillion SHIB or 41.04% of supply, and the U.S.-based exchange Coinbase, with 74.53 trillion SHIB, hold more of the meme coin. The source also references another holder with 64.14 trillion SHIB, although its name is not clearly stated in the text.

Behind Binance, Robinhood holds 57.12 trillion SHIB, Crypto.com holds 34.95 trillion SHIB, and Bithumb holds 16.74 trillion SHIB. These figures place Binance among the largest on-chain SHIB holders, which is why the gap between its wallet balances and its disclosed client liabilities has drawn attention.

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Verification Steps and Next Steps for Users

Binance has stated that its PoR system is still computing the final Merkle Root Hash using zk-SNARKs. Once that calculation is complete, users will be able to log into their profiles and check that their balances are included in the overall ledger. This verification step is the mechanism through which individual account holders can confirm their own inclusion in the published totals.

For SHIB holders and Binance clients, the practical consequence is that the coverage claims can be checked at the individual level only after the final Merkle Root Hash is published. Until then, the 100.04% SHIB figure rests on the aggregate snapshot, while the Arkham wallet data offers an independent on-chain view that does not include the exchange's own unreported funds. Readers should consult financial experts before making any investment decisions.