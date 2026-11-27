Binance will reinvest dividends from Nvidia, PayPal, Qualcomm, Western Digital, and Wendy's into additional bStocks tokens. Snapshot dates determine eligibility for eligible holders.

Binance will reinvest dividends from Nvidia, PayPal, Qualcomm, Western Digital and Wendy's in additional stock tokens for eligible holders. Balance snapshots from Dec. 1 through Dec. 4 will determine who qualifies. The exchange will use the dividends paid by these companies to buy more stock tokens, allowing users to increase their holdings of the same stocks through the bStocks program.

Nvidia Snapshot Date for Dec. 2

The most important date for Nvidia token holders is Dec. 2. That is when Binance will take a snapshot of NVDAB balances at 01:00 UTC. Plans to use Nvidia's cash dividends to purchase additional Nvidia shares, including fractional shares, are set to begin after deducting applicable withholding taxes, fees, and other charges. The proceeds will then be distributed among users who hold NVDAB on Binance and qualify for the dividend payment.

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Snapshots for Qualcomm, Wendy's and Other Stocks

The snapshot for Wendy's is scheduled for Dec. 1, followed by Nvidia on Dec. 2 and Qualcomm on Dec. 3. All snapshots will take place at 01:00 UTC. PayPal and Western Digital dividends are also part of the broader reinvestment program, though specific snapshot times for those tickers follow the same daily schedule established by Binance for the eligible asset list. Users must ensure their balances are stable and correctly positioned within these strict time windows to secure their entitlements.

Token Distribution Across Product Types

If you hold eligible tokens in other products on the platform, such as savings or margin accounts, Binance will still credit the dividends to your spot account. If you hold bStocks on-chain, the dividend payments will be made by adjusting the token's multiplier. The tokens themselves are issued by Binance affiliate BTECH Holdings Limited, which owns the underlying securities. This structural arrangement ensures that the legal ownership of the underlying US stocks remains with the affiliate while users benefit from the economic returns.

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Trading, Transfers and Suspension Rules

If you need to transfer tokens to Binance before the snapshot, you must do so at least two hours in advance. The balance snapshot will take place at 01:00 UTC on Dec. 2. Binance will also suspend one-to-one conversions between Nvidia shares and NVDAB tokens during this period. However, spot trading against USDT will continue, including trading in the NVDAB/USDT pair. Binance said it would resume deposits, withdrawals and stock-to-token conversions after the dividend allocations are completed.

Impact on User Holdings and Token Mechanics

This reinvestment mechanism allows crypto traders to compound their positions without manually reinvesting cash dividends. By purchasing additional stock tokens, users effectively increase their exposure to the underlying companies. The use of token multipliers for on-chain holders provides a seamless way to adjust holdings without moving assets between exchanges. This process highlights the growing integration of traditional financial instruments, such as stock dividends, into the digital asset ecosystem managed by major crypto platforms.