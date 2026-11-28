Binance receives in-principle approval from Bhutan, plans Asia hub

The agreement is a milestone in Binance’s effort to expand its presence in Bhutan since launching a national crypto-powered tourism payment system in 2025. Binance has received in-principle approval from the Gelephu Central Bank to establish regulated digital-asset operations in Bhutan’s Gelephu Mindfulness City .

Binance signed an agreement on a broader partnership and plans for Gelephu Mindfulness City to become an Asia hub for Binance users, according to a Saturday“Binance choosing Gelephu Mindfulness City as a base for its Asia operations is an important milestone for what we are building in Bhutan. Our ambition is not simply to attract global companies to establish an entity here.

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We want them to build real operations, create meaningful jobs, develop talent and transfer capabilities that remain in the country over the long term.