Binance Re-Enables HYPE Withdrawals After $6.4B Hack, Ending Community Tensions

Binance allows Hyperliquid HYPE withdrawals following a security audit, ending weeks of community tension after the $6.4 billion hack and listing disputes.

Binance has officially re-enabled withdrawals for the Hyperliquid token HYPE, concluding a significant period of operational uncertainty and community friction. The decision follows the finalization of a comprehensive security audit, allowing users to access their assets on new networks including HYPE and Aptos. This move marks a pivotal moment in the exchange's response to the ongoing tensions surrounding the native token of the decentralized finance platform.

The reactivation of withdrawal services for the HYPE token was triggered by the successful completion of a detailed security review. Binance stated that the resurrection of these operations came only after the audit process was fully finalized. This step was critical in ensuring the safety of user funds, particularly in the wake of the broader cybersecurity crisis that affected the entire cryptocurrency market. The update confirms that the technical prerequisites for handling the HYPE token, which operates on the HyperEVM Layer-1 architecture, have been met.

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The path to this resolution was marked by intense backlash from the Hyperliquid community, who had accused the exchange of sabotage and unfair competition. Holders of the native Hyperliquid token were required to wait longer than holders of other assets to withdraw their funds, leading to claims of deliberate delay. This discontent was fueled by a history of public conflict, notably when Hyperliquid founder Jeff Yan accused Binance of manipulating liquidation data during a market event on October 10, 2025, where $40 billion in positions were closed.

The context for this delay was the largest cyberattack in history, wherein the North Korean hacking group TraderTraitor emptied Binance's hot wallets of approximately $6.4 billion in just 20 minutes. In response, Binance blocked $3 billion of the stolen assets in collaboration with Tether and Circle. The exchange pledged to cover 100 percent of user losses using its SAFU Fund. The rigorous audit required for the HYPE token was part of the broader effort to restore trust and security across the platform after this unprecedented breach.

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Binance had previously delayed the spot listing of the HYPE token until September 24, 2026, and applied a Seed Tag to the asset, a classification typically reserved for high-risk cryptocurrencies. Binance President Yi He diplomatically refused Yan's accusations, arguing that strong decentralized exchanges actually increase the overall market pie for the entire industry. The delay also had legitimate technical aspects, as auditing the custom HyperEVM blockchain architecture required more time and attention than standard EVM or Solana-based systems.

The demonstrative relaunch of HYPE withdrawals serves as a clear signal that Binance prioritizes its obligations to clients over market rivalry. This action aims to de-escalate the retaliation that has persisted since early 2025. By restoring access to the token, the exchange acknowledges the importance of the decentralized finance sector, which Hyperliquid leads in on-chain derivatives trading. The community's response to the initial delays highlighted the sensitivity surrounding competitive tactics in the digital asset space.

The withdrawal resumption impacts the broader decentralized finance ecosystem by removing a significant barrier to entry for Hyperliquid users. Investors who had been locked out of their assets can now transfer their holdings, which should stabilize the market sentiment around the HYPE token. This development signals a return to normal operational standards for Binance following the intense scrutiny of its security protocols.

Market analysts view this decision as a strategic move to rebuild trust with institutional and retail investors alike. The previous delays had created a perception of unfairness, which potentially discouraged participation in the Hyperliquid ecosystem. By resolving these issues, Binance aims to maintain its position as the leading global cryptocurrency exchange while fostering a more collaborative relationship with decentralized platforms.

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The incident underscores the critical importance of robust cybersecurity measures in the digital asset space. The $6.4 billion hack by TraderTraitor exposed vulnerabilities in hot wallet management, prompting industry-wide reforms. Binance's thorough audit process for HYPE serves as a case study for how exchanges can recover from major security breaches while maintaining user confidence.

Looking ahead, the resolution of the HYPE withdrawal dispute may set a precedent for how exchanges handle similar conflicts with decentralized projects. The transparent communication regarding the audit completion helps to mitigate rumors and speculation that often plague the crypto market. Users can now proceed with their trading activities with greater assurance regarding the safety and accessibility of their assets.