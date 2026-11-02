Binance Proof of Reserves: 2.5 Billion XRP Held Safely After October Hack

Binance reports 2.54 billion XRP held in reserves as of October 31, 2026, covering losses from the October 29 attack using its own capital. Full coverage details and stakeholder responses follow.

Exchange operator Binance confirmed on November 2, 2026, that it holds 2.54 billion XRP in its reserves following a massive cyberattack late last month. The Proof of Reserves report for October 31, 2026, demonstrates that client funds remain fully backed despite the largest cryptocurrency theft in history. This disclosure addresses market concerns regarding liquidity and solvency after hackers withdrew approximately $6.3 billion from the platform on October 29, 2026.

XRP Holdings and Client Liabilities Rise

Analysis of balance sheets between October 1 and October 31 shows that Binance liabilities to clients grew by 20.84 million coins during the month. The total XRP owed to clients increased from 2,495,533,677 on October 1 to 2,516,373,182 on October 31. The exchange currently holds 2,541,393,612 XRP across its wallets and custodial accounts, providing a surplus over client obligations.

Also read 1.8 Billion XRP Moved on XRP Ledger in 24 Hours: Unverified Claim

The growth in XRP balances occurred primarily before the attack, as Binance suspended withdrawals and deposits immediately after the breach was detected. The exchange ensures that its liabilities are matched by physical reserves, maintaining a stable ratio for traders and long-term holders of the digital asset.

Capital Injection Covers $6.3 Billion Loss

Binance allocated more than $6.34 billion of its own capital to cover the losses from the October 29 incident and return reserves to a 1:1 ratio. This substantial fund includes the SAFU insurance fund, the Binance Futures insurance fund, and retained earnings from previous operations. The capital injection allows the exchange to reassure users that their deposited assets are secure and immediately withdrawable once systems are fully restored.

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About $3 billion of the stolen funds was quickly frozen directly on the blockchains through partnerships with Tether, Circle, and Ripple. This coordinated effort prevented the hackers from liquidating a significant portion of the stolen assets, reducing the net loss borne by the exchange. The remaining 5% of losses are tied to low-liquidity tokens and are being bought back through over-the-counter desks to avoid crashing spot market prices.

Full Coverage for Top Traded Digital Assets

The latest report confirms full coverage for the ten most traded assets on the platform, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USDT, Binance Coin (BNB), Solana (SOL), USDC, and XRP. The Binance Proof of Reserves dashboard displays collateral ratios exceeding 100% for these major cryptocurrencies. This transparency ensures that each asset class is fully backed by on-chain reserves verified through cryptographic proofs.

The financial and regulatory landscape for centralized exchanges is shifting rapidly in the wake of this event. Stakeholders are now focusing on whether exchanges can maintain solvency during extreme market stress. The inclusion of Ripple's new RLUSD stablecoin in the coverage metrics highlights the exchange's commitment to maintaining liquidity across both established and emerging digital assets.

Verification Methods and Market Impact

Each client can independently verify their own balance using the Merkle tree structure and zero-knowledge proofs (zk-SNARKs) embedded in the report. These cryptographic tools allow users to confirm their funds are included in the total without exposing individual account details to the public. This level of transparency sets a new standard for accountability in the cryptocurrency industry.

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The market impact of the hack has been mitigated by the exchange's swift response and adequate capital reserves. Industry observers note that an exchange is no longer judged solely by whether it gets hacked, but by how quickly it stops the attack and whether it has sufficient capital to plug the hole. Binance's actions demonstrate that robust internal controls and insurance funds can prevent a cyber incident from becoming a systemic liquidity crisis.