The Abu Dhabi court orders can be served onchain and provide a legal path for partners to return frozen funds, Binance said.

The BlockThe Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts issued a $6.5 billion worldwide freezing order against the alleged attackers and granted separate orders to help Binance recover stolen assets.

Binance said its lawyers identified 26,000 wallet addresses holding stolen assets and said the list will be updated as the funds move. Crypto exchange operator Binance said it has obtained a $6.5 billion worldwide freezing order from the Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts as it seeks to recover crypto stolen in its Oct. 29 hack.

Also read Bitcoin Holds $64,700 as XRP Whales Move $127 Million Off Binance

Justice William Stone SBS KC issued the order against unidentified people accused of carrying out the attack, Binance said Wednesday in a statement shared with The Block. The $6.5 billion is the amount covered by the injunction. Binance previously said about $2.85 billion of the roughlyThe court also granted interim orders over specific stolen assets and orders requiring assets to be handed over. Some of the interim orders apply to named defendants that have already frozen stolen assets.

Binance does not allege wrongdoing by those parties. Binance said some issuers, exchanges and other partners require a court order before they can release or return funds they have frozen. The orders can be served via blockchain, and the market will be notified as the list of wallets identified as holding stolen funds is updated. Law firm Gibson Dunn is representing Binance in its efforts to recover crypto assets stolen in the hack.

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M. Kendall Day of Gibson Dunn called the $6.5 billion injunction"one of, if not the, largest publicly known freezing orders ever made.

" "Alongside the worldwide freezing order against the perpetrators, Gibson Dunn has secured proprietary injunctions and delivery up orders on behalf of Binance to recover what was taken. Just as significant is how the orders will work in practice: they can be served via the blockchain, and the market will be notified of a constantly updating ‘living list’ of 26,000 wallet addresses identified as holding stolen assets, enabling those assets to be frozen rapidly even as they are laundered at pace," Day said.

Binance said it continues to work with law enforcement, issuers, exchanges and blockchain intelligence firms to trace and recover the stolen funds.

"We will continue using every lawful tool available to trace, freeze and recover stolen assets, support our partners in returning funds where possible, and keep those assets out of the hands of the attackers," said Dugan Bliss, deputy general counsel at Binance.told The Block that frozen stablecoins could technically be reissued to Binance, but issuers would first want"a clear legal basis," such as a law enforcement request or a court order confirming the rightful owner. He said that process could take weeks or months.

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At the time, Robinson estimated that about $3.3 billion remained in bitcoin, ether, and XRP,"which no one can freeze.

" Robinson also said tools that trace funds across blockchains help investigators flag them to exchanges and issuers faster. "Each time the funds move, there is a chance to catch them," he said.