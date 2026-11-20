Binance announces a new RLUSD holding campaign running from November 11 to December 18 2026. Eligible users holding Ripple USD in specific account types share a prize pool of 600000 XRP with weekly reward distributions.

Binance has officially launched a comprehensive airdrop campaign designed to reward platform users who hold Ripple USD within their eligible accounts. This initiative aims to boost adoption of the stablecoin by offering a grand prize pool totaling 600,000 XRP. The campaign officially began on November 11, 2026, and will conclude at 00:00 UTC on December 18, 2026.

Eligible users must maintain incremental RLUSD holdings in their net assets across designated account types to qualify. Binance specified that eligible balances must reside in either Binance Spot Accounts, Funding Accounts, or Earn Accounts featuring RLUSD in Flexible Savings. Additionally, users with RLUSD positioned in Margin Accounts are also included in the eligibility criteria.

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The platform calculates rewards based on incremental holdings, allowing qualified participants to benefit from an increased multiplier. Specifically, eligible incremental RLUSD holdings may qualify for up to a 1.3× reward multiplier. These multipliers are not static; Binance updates the Annual Percentage Rates on a weekly basis to reflect current campaign dynamics and user participation levels.

While the campaign eligibility window opened on November 11, the actual accrual of rewards did not begin immediately. Rewards started accruing precisely on November 20, 2026, at 00:00 UTC. This two-week gap between the start of eligibility and the beginning of accrual allowed the platform to finalize baseline data before distributing any digital assets.

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Once the accrual period began, the distribution process followed a strict weekly schedule. Weekly rewards were distributed directly to the Spot Accounts of eligible users' Binance master accounts. These distributions occurred by 18:00 UTC every Friday throughout the remainder of the campaign until its conclusion in December.

This campaign arrives as Ripple USD continues to gain significant traction within the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem. Currently, RLUSD boasts a total market valuation of $2.8 billion, reflecting its growing utility and user adoption. The stablecoin has established a strong presence beyond centralized exchanges, with $746 million of its total supply currently sitting on the XRPL.

The integration of RLUSD into diverse blockchain environments highlights the stablecoin's expanding use cases. By incentivizing users to hold RLUSD on Binance, the campaign supports the broader narrative of stablecoin utility and liquidity provision. The substantial market cap and cross-chain presence underscore the financial significance of this asset class.

In conjunction with the RLUSD airdrop, Binance implemented changes to its token monitoring framework to enhance market transparency. The platform extended the Monitoring Tag to include additional tokens effective November 20, 2026. This update was based on recent internal reviews of market conditions and asset performance across the platform.

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The tokens newly added to the Monitoring Tag list included Lorenzo Protocol, Initia, Mitosis, Harmony, THENA, and Zilliqa. Simultaneously, Binance removed certain assets from the Seed Tag list to reflect changes in their classification. The tokens removed from the Seed Tag list were Morpho Token and Hyperliquid.

These adjustments illustrate Binance's active management of its listing categories to ensure alignment with current market standards and regulatory considerations. The combination of the RLUSD airdrop and the revised token tagging system signals a coordinated effort by Binance to guide user behavior and maintain platform integrity.

For investors and traders, the weekly APR updates and the 1.3× multiplier offered a clear incentive to monitor and adjust RLUSD holdings strategically. The clear timeline provided a defined window for action. Users who actively managed their Spot, Funding, Earn, and Margin accounts could potentially maximize their returns from the 600,000 XRP prize pool through the structured distribution schedule.