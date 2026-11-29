Binance expands beyond crypto with a comprehensive financial strategy featuring stock trading, AI tools, and yield products for global users.

Binance is fundamentally transforming its operational scope by rolling out the All Finance on Binance strategy. This major initiative aims to transition the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange into a comprehensive, AI-powered global financial platform. The move signifies a decisive shift from a purely digital asset ecosystem to a broader traditional financial services model.

Binance Expands Stock Trading Access Via USDC

Binance is expanding its stock trading offering to add more than 1,000 Hong Kong-listed stocks and ETFs that users can buy directly with USDC, in the same account they already use for crypto and U.S.-listed stocks. Trading for Hong Kong-listed equities is planned to commence December 1, 2026. This initial rollout represents the first concrete step in the broader expansion plan, allowing users to access major Asian markets without leaving the Binance ecosystem.

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Selected Hong Kong stocks will also be available as bStocks, which are tokenized securities that trade 24/7 from as little as $5 and convert freely 1:1 with the underlying shares. This mechanism bridges the gap between traditional equity markets and the continuous liquidity of crypto markets. The availability of stock trading and bStocks varies by jurisdiction, and trading of Hong Kong-listed stocks is not offered to the Hong Kong public. Further markets are scheduled to follow the initial December 2026 launch.

AI Tools And Portfolio Automation Features

Binance introduced AI Pro last month, letting users prompt an idea in plain language and turn it into a workflow they can test before it runs. This feature democratizes algorithmic trading by allowing non-technical users to create complex trading strategies through natural language commands. The system enables rigorous backtesting to ensure viability before committing capital to live markets.

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Binance will soon release the, a library of Binance-provided templates users can start from, understand, adapt and use, rather than start with a blank page. These templates lower the barrier to entry for sophisticated financial strategies. Binance also plans to introduce Smart Portfolios, giving users portfolio exposure to stocks and ETFs through a single subscription with rebalancing. This product simplifies asset allocation for retail investors seeking diversified exposure.

Yield Products And Fiat Integration

Binance will enable bStocks for Earn, where eligible bStocks will generate rewards simply by being held, as well as for Dual Investment, letting users earn while committing to buy or sell at a price they choose. These products integrate traditional yield generation mechanisms directly into the tokenized security framework. Users can now earn passive income on holdings that previously offered no return.

Binance is also about to release Fiat Yield, its first product that pays yield on eligible local currency balances without users needing to convert into stablecoins or crypto first. This innovation addresses a primary pain point for traditional finance users who hesitate to enter the crypto space due to conversion risks. Additionally, the exchange is preparing its first in-house issued Card, which will also allow users to spend their USD balance directly, with more fiat currencies planned and extending Card funding beyond crypto balances.

Binance Pay Growth And User Metrics

Binance Pay now serves 2.7 million monthly users across 180+ countries, processing 271 million transactions (up 30% year over year) and $154 billion in annualized send, receive and pay volume. This rapid growth in payment volume demonstrates significant consumer adoption of the platform's non-trading utilities. The 30% year-over-year increase in transaction volume highlights the increasing reliance on Binance Pay for everyday financial operations.

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ALPHEA Connect Surpasses 1.6 Million Registered Users Approximately Three Months After Launch. This milestone indicates strong engagement with the platform's underlying infrastructure or partner integrations. The combination of robust payment metrics and new financial products positions Binance to compete directly with traditional fintech giants in the global market.