Binance Hackers Had 8 Weeks of Access Before $6.3B Exploit, Security Alliance Estimates

North Korea-linked TraderTraitor may have had 8 weeks of access to Binance’s systems before conducting the record-setting hack on Oct. 29, according to the Security Alliance.

The cybersecurity company flagged similar multi-stage intrusion patterns behind other high-profile crypto heists, including the $388 million Bitget hack. Non-profit cybersecurity organization Security Alliance estimates that the North Korea-linked TraderTraitor gained access to Binance’s systems about eight weeks before the $6.3 billion exploit on Oct. 29.

, adding that threat actors can navigate these systems with a “high degree of stealth over prolonged periods of time” after initial intrusion. SEAL identified at least four “front companies” associated with TraderTraitor’s fake recruitment campaigns in 2026, including citalab.net, citalab.com, bitfit.io and oddium.io. The cybersecurity organization’s analysis pointed to similar multi-stage intrusion patterns in other high-profile crypto hacks.

Also read North Korean Hackers Steal $6.3 Billion from Binance in Historic Crypto Heist

It estimated that attackers had about six weeks of access before the$6.3 billion hack to a fake job interview that enabled hackers to compromise an employee device and steal credentials to breach the exchange’s wallet infrastructure. Binance traced the attack campaign back to June, when a separate employee’s device was compromised.

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The exchange detected the incident and replaced the device, but said that attackers had already gathered information about its team and wallet infrastructure, according to a Tuesday Xthe attack to North Korea’s TraderTraitor, in a Saturday report. Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,Editorial Policy