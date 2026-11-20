Binance hackers moved another $600 million as they continued routing funds through THORChain and Chainflip to obscure their trail.

OnChain Lens tracked nearly $600 million in ETH transfers over two days as the Binance hackers moved the stolen funds through fresh wallets and cross-chain protocols to obscure their trail.

Wallets linked to the Binance hack moved nearly $600 million in Ether over two days, with some of the stolen funds routed through cross-chain swap protocols, according to blockchain analysts. ) to fresh wallets, $248 million on Thursday and another 197,460 ETH, worth approximately $346 million, on Friday.

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Attackers routed part of the funds through cross-chain protocols THORChain and Chainflip, About $5 million was routed through Chainflip, while THORChain accounted for most of the cross-chain activity tracked by blockchain analyst SomaXBT, according to estimates he shared in a Friday Xthat only a “small portion” of the funds moved through Chainflip, which has said it screens deposits for illicit funds, although it previously acknowledged gaps in those checks.

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North Korean hackers have previously used THORChain to launder funds stolen from some of the largest crypto hacks, including the $1.4 billion Bybit hack in February 2025 and theFollowing the latest transfers, the Binance hackers’ publicly tracked addresses held approximately 224,722 ETH, worth about $394 million, according to blockchain data platform THORChain’s 24-hour swap volume soared to $239 million on Friday, pushing the protocol’s earnings to $243,000, according to THORChain’s