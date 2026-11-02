Binance Hack Wallet Moves $100 Million XRP as Withdrawals Resume

A wallet linked to the massive $6.3 billion Binance hack transferred 80 million XRP worth $100.9 million. The move coincides with Binance resuming withdrawals on Nov 1 following the Oct 29 security breach.

On November 2, a cryptocurrency wallet directly linked to the unprecedented $6.3 billion Binance hack executed a massive movement of digital assets. This specific wallet transferred 80 million XRP, a total value of approximately $100.9 million, to two separate and unknown addresses. The transaction occurred shortly after the exchange began the phased restoration of its withdrawal services following a major security breach.

XRP Transfer Details and Timing

According to data shared by Whale Alert on November 2, the first leg of this significant transfer took place at 03:56 UTC. At that precise moment, the wallet tagged as Binance Hack 2026 sent 40 million XRP to a mystery address. This initial portion of the transfer was valued at approximately $50.5 million. The second portion involved another 40 million XRP, worth around $50.44 million, which was also sent from the same compromised wallet to a different unknown recipient. These figures highlight the substantial liquidity still moving through the hacked accounts despite the exchange's efforts to secure the remaining funds.

Also read 1.8 Billion XRP Moved on XRP Ledger in 24 Hours: Unverified Claim

Exchange Withdrawal Resumption Phases

The timing of these asset movements is critical as Binance announced the resumption of withdrawals on November 1. The exchange planned to restore access in phases across 15 blockchain networks, starting with major assets including the XRP Ledger, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the BNB Smart Chain. The first stage of this restoration process was scheduled to occur between 06:00 and 09:00 UTC on November 1. Subsequently, the exchange intended to gradually restore withdrawals for other networks such as Tron, Dogecoin, Zcash, Avalanche, Sui, Polygon, and Arbitrum.

Security Breach Context and Losses

This activity follows the severe security breach that occurred on October 29, which resulted in the loss of approximately $6.3 billion worth of cryptocurrency from Binance hot wallets. In response to the attack, Binance temporarily paused all withdrawals to prevent further unauthorized transfers. The exchange later stated that it would gradually restore services only after comprehensive security and infrastructure checks were completed. This pause was necessary to stabilize the platform and assess the full extent of the compromise before allowing users to access their funds again.

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Asset Backing and Recovery Status

Binance claimed that all XRP balances were already fully backed by the exchange's reserves, a status that also applied to other major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB. By November 1, the company reported that approximately 95 percent of the affected assets had been replenished. The remaining 5 percent of losses consisted primarily of less liquid cryptocurrencies that are harder to quickly replace or recover. This distinction in asset liquidity has implications for the speed at which the full $6.3 billion loss can be covered by the exchange.

Market Implications and Future Uncertainty

Despite the large volume of XRP moving, there is currently no clear indication that these funds have been sent to a centralized cryptocurrency exchange for liquidation. Nor is there evidence suggesting the funds have been sold on the open market yet. The motives behind this specific transfer remain unclear to analysts and investigators. Market participants are closely monitoring these movements to determine if the hackers are attempting to cash out or if the funds are being moved to new, untraceable wallets to obscure their origins.