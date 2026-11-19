Changpeng Zhao warns of data storage dangers after Japan's Times Car hack exposed 1.4 million ID images, raising concerns for crypto KYC data protection.

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has issued a public warning regarding the security of sensitive personal data following a massive cyber breach in Japan. The alert follows a significant data theft at Times Car, operated by Park24 Group, where attackers compromised millions of customer accounts. This incident highlights the critical dangers associated with retaining unnecessary identity documents in centralized digital systems.

Japan Times Car Breach Details and Scope

The security incident began on September 25 when Park24 Group detected suspicious activity within its computer systems. The company immediately launched an internal investigation to determine if unauthorized individuals had accessed its network and viewed private customer information. By October 23, Park24 confirmed that approximately 6.63 million customer accounts were impacted by this breach. The scale of the attack revealed that hackers had successfully transmitted 1,464,800 encrypted images of identification documents to external servers. Investigators further found that another 891,602 encrypted ID images were accessed in a suspicious manner, although no evidence suggested these specific files were sent outside the company.

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Regulatory Warnings on Data Retention Risks

In response to the growing concerns, Japan's Personal Information Protection Commission issued a formal notice on November 18. The regulatory body specifically urged rental car services to stop storing images of driver's licenses and other government-issued identification documents unnecessarily. The commission emphasized that holding sensitive personal data long after its original verification purpose is fulfilled creates significant liability. Storing these documents can drastically worsen the consequences of future cyberattacks, as demonstrated by the Times Car compromise.

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Changpeng Zhao's Commentary on Digital Privacy

Changpeng Zhao shared his reaction to the Japanese authorities' stance by posting about the PPC notice on X. He pointed out that the retention of digital identity images poses a severe risk to user safety and data privacy. His comments draw attention to the broader implications for digital platforms that rely heavily on identity verification. The Binance founder's intervention serves as a reminder that data minimization is essential for protecting users from potential identity theft and fraud.

Implications for the Cryptocurrency Industry

Zhao's focus on this issue raises important questions about personal data protection within the cryptocurrency sector. Centralized crypto exchanges typically require users to undergo a Know Your Customer process to access their trading platforms. These procedures often demand the submission of photos from passports, driver's licenses, and national ID cards. Such sensitive information becomes a prime target for cybercriminals seeking to exploit stolen data for identity theft or phishing attacks. The Times Car breach illustrates the potential fallout if similar data protections are not rigorously maintained in the financial technology space.