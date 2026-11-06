Binance Faces Backlash as Hyperliquid Withdrawals Remain Suspended

Binance delays restoring HYPE token withdrawals despite promising updates, triggering intense criticism from holders who question the rationale behind the continued suspension following the recent security incident.

Crypto exchange Binance has encountered renewed criticism from its user base after announcing that withdrawals for the Hyperliquid (HYPE) token remain suspended. This development has sparked a wave of backlash among HYPE holders, who argue that the delay is unjustified given the exchange's progress in restorting services for other affected assets. The controversy highlights ongoing tensions between the platform and its community regarding transparency and the speed of recovery operations following a significant security breach.

The Delayed HYPE Withdrawal Status

Binance continues to withhold withdrawal services for the HYPE token, distinguishing it from other cryptocurrencies that have seen their services restored. Although the exchange has implemented a batch-based approach to reopening withdrawals for dozens of crypto assets, Hyperliquid remains the only top ten cryptocurrency by market capitalization that has not yet been re-enabled. This specific exclusion has drawn significant attention from the broader crypto market and has intensified scrutiny on the exchange's operational procedures.

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Planned Restorations for Multiple Tokens

The exchange has revealed its intention to restore withdrawals for a select group of tokens by the end of next week. This list includes Hyperliquid (HYPE), Litecoin (LTC), Injective (INJ), Aptos (APT), Plasma (PLASMA), and NEAR Protocol (NEAR). Despite this stated timeline, the community has not accepted the explanation for the prolonged suspension of HYPE. Holders continue to question the reasoning behind keeping this particular asset locked, especially when other major tokens have already been processed.

Community Criticism and Allegations

Criticism from the Hyperliquid community has escalated into direct accusations against Binance and its co-founder, Changpeng Zhao. Users have labeled the continued delay as unfair and have begun questioning the authenticity of the recent security attack that led to the initial suspension. Some holders argue that since Hyperliquid itself was not directly affected by the $6 billion hack, there is no valid security reason to maintain the withdrawal block. These sentiments reflect a growing distrust among users regarding the exchange's handling of the aftermath.

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Impact on Decentralized Derivatives Market

The suspension of withdrawals has real-world implications for the adoption of Hyperliquid within the decentralized derivatives market. Critics allege that Binance may be intentionally hindering the asset's growth potential due to its rising prominence. The platform's increasing adoption in the derivatives sector makes it a significant player, and any restriction on liquidity could impact its long-term trajectory. The community's frustration underscores the delicate balance exchanges must maintain between security protocols and market confidence.

Future Outlook and Next Steps

Binance maintains that it is working diligently to restore all affected services in a controlled manner. However, the current standoff suggests that communication strategies may need adjustment to address user concerns more effectively. The upcoming restoration deadline for the specified tokens will be a critical test of the exchange's ability to resolve these issues. As the crypto market remains vigilant, the handling of the HYPE situation will likely influence user sentiment and trust in the platform's operational integrity for months to come.