Binance Expands Spot Trading Offerings, Delists Several Pairs

Binance adds QTUM/TRY, TRUMP/EUR, and VTHO/TRY trading pairs, while also enabling trading bots for these assets. The exchange also plans to delist several existing pairs, including HMSTR/FDUSD, SAGA/BTC, and various isolated margin pairs.

Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, is expanding its spot trading offerings by adding three new pairs: QTUM /TRY, TRUMP /EUR, and VTHO /TRY. These pairs will be available to users from February 12th. Along with the new trading pairs, Binance will also enable trading bot services for these assets. This move marks another instance of Binance's support for TRUMP , a Solana-based meme coin launched by former US President Donald Trump .

Binance was among the first major exchanges to list TRUMP, which saw a significant price surge and market cap explosion following the listing announcement. As reported by CryptoPotato, TRUMP's market cap briefly surpassed $14.5 billion, even exceeding Shiba Inu (SHIB). However, the rally proved short-lived, and TRUMP's price and market capitalization gradually declined in the following weeks.The chart reveals a slight spike in TRUMP's value to $16.70 shortly after Binance's latest announcement, followed by a dip back to its current price of approximately $16 (based on CoinGecko data). While the impact on TRUMP's price was minimal, the addition of QTUM/TRY had a more pronounced effect on QTUM's value, which surged by double digits, reaching a high of $3.67 before stabilizing around $3.45. Binance also announced the removal of several existing trading pairs, including HMSTR/FDUSD, SAGA/BTC, and various isolated margin pairs. Users will be unable to update their positions during the delisting process and will need to close their positions and/or transfer their assets from Margin Accounts to Spot Accounts before the delisting takes effect (UTC). Binance emphasizes that they will not be liable for any potential losses incurred during this process. Typically, Binance's withdrawal of support for a cryptocurrency leads to a sharp price decline due to reduced liquidity, negative sentiment, and investor uncertainty. However, the digital assets affected by this latest delisting seem relatively unaffected, with most trading in the green today (February 11th). This phenomenon aligns with observations made in February of last year when the exchange delisted a popular privacy coin, resulting in a 35% price plunge due to the aforementioned factors





