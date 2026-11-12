Binance Ends Blast Support in Wallet and Adds HYPE and TRX Perpetuals

Binance Wallet will drop Blast chain support on November 30, 2026, while Binance Futures prepares HYPE and TRX perpetual contracts with up to 75x leverage.

Binance Wallet has announced that it will discontinue support for the Blast chain effective November 30, 2026, at 10:00 (UTC). The change comes after the Blast layer-2 network announced in October 2026 that it was shutting down, a little over two years after its launch. Binance, the crypto exchange behind the wallet, said fading activity had left Blast unable to cover its operating costs.

The decision affects how Blast assets are displayed and managed inside Binance Wallet. Binance stated that the change does not remove users' ability to claim their holdings, which can still be claimed on the official Blast website. The wallet change and the network shutdown are separate steps, but both affect users who still hold Blast-based assets.

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How the Blast Wallet Change Affects Users

Binance Wallet will stop supporting Blast on November 30, 2026, at 10:00 (UTC), and Blast assets will no longer be displayed or managed within the wallet after that date. Binance said the change is limited to the wallet interface and does not alter the underlying assets themselves.

Users who want to recover their Blast holdings are directed to the official Blast site, where claims remain available. Binance did not present the change as a loss of ownership, but the wallet timeline gives holders a fixed deadline to plan any transfers or claims before support ends.

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The Blast network itself was built as an Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution. According to the source, the network shut down because activity faded to the point that it could no longer cover operating costs, which is the stated reason for the shutdown announced in October 2026.

Binance Futures Expands Listings After Pause

Binance Futures has resumed its cryptocurrency listing activity after a brief pause, introducing new perpetual contracts for Hyperliquid (HYPE) and TRON (TRX). The exchange's listings had been interrupted by a late-October hack, and its previous addition before the pause was the Predict token, announced on October 29.

Binance will launch the HYPEUSDC Perpetual Contract on November 16, 2026, at 08:30 (UTC), followed by the TRXUSDC Perpetual Contract at 08:35 (UTC) on the same day. Both contracts will offer up to 75x leverage, a level that gives active traders larger exposure relative to their collateral and also raises the risk of rapid liquidation.

In the last 24 hours before the update, Binance made two listing announcements. Besides the HYPE and TRX perpetual contracts, the exchange announced TradFi perpetual contracts tied to Nu Holdings Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares and Freedom Holding Corp. Common Stock.

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TradFi Perpetuals on Nu Holdings and Freedom Holding

Binance has admitted the NUUSDT USDT-Priced Perpetual Contract and the FRHCUSDT USDT-Priced Perpetual Contract to trading on Binance RIE, and to clearing and settlement by Binance RCH, as of November 12, 2026. The exchange said the move is intended to expand the list of trading choices offered on Binance Futures and enhance users' trading experience.

These contracts give crypto-native traders exposure to traditional equities through USDT-priced instruments. Investors should review contract specifications and risk terms before trading, since leveraged derivatives can produce losses that exceed expectations during volatile sessions.

Binance's disclaimer states that the information it publishes is for informational purposes only, that it is not liable for financial losses from cryptocurrency trading, and that readers should conduct their own research with financial experts before making investment decisions.