Binance announces the removal of five spot trading pairs on November 20, 2026, including assets tied to the Turkish lira and HBAR/BNB, while cleaning up inactive margin accounts.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced the permanent delisting of five specific spot trading pairs, a move designed to maintain market efficiency and liquidity standards. The affected trading pairs include GAS /TRY, HBAR /BNB, HIVE /TRY, KSM /TRY, and ZAMA /TRY. These pairs will be officially removed from the platform on November 20, 2026, at 03:00 UTC.

Trading Pairs Removed from Platform

Four of the five trading pairs being removed are directly linked to the Turkish lira, specifically involving the assets GAS, HIVE, KSM, and ZAMA. The fifth pair involves HBAR paired with BNB, the native utility token of the Binance exchange. The exchange stated that these delistings are part of its routine reviews of all listed spot trading pairs, which occur regularly to ensure a high-quality trading environment for all users.

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The primary reasons cited for these delistings are low liquidity and insufficient trading volume. By removing pairs that do not meet specific activity thresholds, Binance aims to protect users from potential market inefficiencies. This decision strictly impacts the ability to trade these specific asset combinations and does not result in the complete removal of the underlying cryptocurrencies from the platform.

Impact on User Accounts and Bots

Users who currently hold positions in these delisted pairs will still be able to trade the affected tokens, but they must utilize other available spot trading pairs on the Binance platform. The exchange has clarified that the delisting does not prevent users from accessing the assets themselves, only the specific trading routes that have been deemed inactive or illiquid.

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Additionally, Binance will terminate its Spot Trading Bot services for the affected spot trading pairs simultaneously with the delisting date. The exchange strongly advises all users to update or cancel any active Spot Trading Bots related to these pairs prior to the cessation time. This step is crucial for users to avoid potential errors or failed operations as the trading pairs are removed from the system.

Margin Account Cleanup Process

Alongside the delistings, Binance will initiate a routine cleanup of Cross Margin accounts with collateral valued at less than 1 USD or its equivalent in other assets. This operational process will become effective on November 30, 2026, at 00:00 UTC. The cleanup will be executed on a daily basis as part of the exchange's ongoing maintenance procedures to manage small-value accounts efficiently.

Affected accounts include Cross Margin Accounts with a collateral value below 1 USD equivalent across all assets and no outstanding liabilities. The cleanup also targets Margin Accounts that have shown no capital activity in the past six months, where capital activity is defined as any action generating a capital flow. For each eligible small-asset account, the system will automatically transfer the collateral in users' Margin Accounts to their Spot Accounts.

Future Account Accessibility

Following the automatic transfer of collateral to Spot Accounts, the Margin Account functions will remain normal. Users will retain the ability to transfer, borrow, or trade at any time after the cleanup is completed. This ensures that users are not permanently locked out of their margin services, even if their accounts were previously dormant or held minimal value.

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The exchange emphasized that these measures are standard operational procedures aimed at optimizing the trading ecosystem. By removing low-volume pairs and cleaning up inactive margin accounts, Binance seeks to provide a more stable and responsive trading environment for its global user base.