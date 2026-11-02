Binance Covers 95% Of Stolen Funds After FBI Links Hack To North Korea

Binance has compensated 95 percent of the $6.3 billion stolen in the October 29 breach, attributed by the FBI to North Korea's TraderTraitor group, while crypto markets remain subdued.

The cryptocurrency market remains in a state of cautious limbo as Binance processes withdrawals for victims of the massive security breach that occurred on October 29. The exchange reported a net outflow of $3.64 billion on Sunday, with $4.65 billion in withdrawals processed against $1.01 billion in deposits. This phase of compensation brings the total covered amount to approximately 95 percent of the $6.3 billion in assets initially stolen during the incident.

Binance Withdrawal Mechanics And Compensation Status

Binance has implemented a phased withdrawal system to manage liquidity and ensure transparency for affected users. The most recent update highlights a significant net outflow as customers reclaim their funds following the hack. The exchange confirmed that it has successfully covered around 95 percent of the $6.3 billion in stolen assets, demonstrating a high level of financial resilience and commitment to user restitution. This comprehensive coverage has helped stabilize sentiment, although the market continues to reflect the shockwaves from the initial attack.

Also read FBI blames North Korea for stolen billions from Binance in biggest hack in history

FBI Attribution To North Korean Hacker Group

Law enforcement agencies have identified the perpetrators behind the unprecedented theft. The Federal Bureau of Investigation formally attributed the hack to the North Korean state-sponsored actor known as TraderTraitor. This attribution provides a clear geopolitical context for the security failure. The identification of the specific cybercrime unit allows for more targeted international responses and sanctions enforcement against the group responsible for siphoning billions in digital currency from the world's largest exchange by trading volume.

Cardano Price Action And Liquidation Metrics

Major digital assets, including Cardano, continue to trade in the red amid broader market uncertainty. Cardano dropped 1.29 percent in the last 24 hours to $0.19, extending a weekly decline of 8 percent that began with a low of $0.182 on October 30. Although the Cardano and Midnight ecosystems were not directly compromised, with no ADA or NIGHT tokens reported stolen, the bearish sentiment impacted their valuations. The price failed to surpass $0.197, reflecting the broader risk-off environment affecting altcoins.

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Long Liquidations Exceed Shorts By Wide Margin

Data from CoinGlass reveals a severe imbalance in trading positions following the market downturn. Cardano recorded $217,710 in long liquidations, while short liquidations totaled only $15,020. This disparity created an imbalance of 1,449 percent, meaning long liquidations were 14.5 times larger than short positions. This heavy liquidation of bullish traders indicates that many leveraged positions were caught on the wrong side of the market during the decline. The scenario highlights the fragility of highly leveraged positions during periods of extended negative sentiment and low volatility.

Cardano Node 11.2 Release And Technical Roadmap

Despite market headwinds, the Cardano ecosystem continues its technical development schedule. Intersect released Node 11.2 as a pre-release, marking a significant milestone toward the Dijkstra era hard fork. This update brings the full feature set of the Dijkstra era, excluding the Leios component, to downstream teams for integration and testing. The release moves the DijkstraNet into the Dijkstra era, providing a stable environment for developers to validate their tooling before broader ecosystem adoption.

Upcoming Pre-Release Timeline And Testnet Updates

Looking ahead, the Cardano development team anticipates further milestones within the next three to four weeks. Node 11.3 is expected to be tagged as a pre-release, incorporating the Leios feature set for early testing at Musashi Dojo. Additionally, SanchoNet is scheduled to transition to the Dijkstra era alongside other Cardano testnets. Parallel work continues on Plutus V4 cost models, scope documentation, constitutional amendments, and delivery risk management. These ongoing efforts aim to strengthen the network's scalability and governance structures regardless of short-term market conditions.