Binance co-CEO Richard Teng confirmed that the cryptocurrency exchange will absorb all losses from a $6.3 billion cyberattack attributed to North Korean hackers, while the U.S. Justice Department has frozen over $6 billion in stolen digital assets and obtained authorization to seize additional funds.

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Teng emphasizes that the cryptocurrency exchange bears full responsibility and has replenished affected assets. The Justice Department said Thursday that the frozen funds were part of more than $6 billion in digital assets stolen from Binance during an Oct. 29 cyberattack attributed to North Korean hackers.

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Federal officials have also obtained court authorization to seize or restrain more than $1.2 billion of those assets as investigators continue efforts to trace and recover the remaining funds stolen from Binance, the world's largest Binance separately announced it had completed covering assets affected by the security incident, which had an estimated total impact of approximately $6.3 billion, and published an updated Proof of Reserves snapshot. The Justice Department said the group stole more than $6 billion in virtual assets from the exchange on or around Oct. 29 in what has been described as one of the largest cryptocurrency thefts on record.

Authorities said the hackers have continued attempting to move stolen funds through cryptocurrency exchanges, bridges and mixing services designed to obscure the movement of digital assets. Federal investigators attributed the theft of more than $6 billion in cryptocurrency from Binance to North Korean military hackers operating under the name"TraderTraitor.

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""By springing into action at a moment's notice, we worked together to freeze this massive criminal fraud in its tracks," U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro said in a statement, adding that authorities had secured court authorization to seize or restrain more than $1.2 billion in Binance co-CEO Richard Teng previously told FOX Business that the company had closed the entry points exploited by the hackers and rebuilt affected systems. The exchange said the attack began with a fraudulent job interview that compromised an employee's computer before hackers exploited internal systems to execute unauthorized cryptocurrency transactions.

The update came as the Justice Department separately announced that investigators disrupted a North Korean hacking operation known as "FaceStealer," which authorities linked to more than $400 million in cryptocurrency thefts over the past 18 months. Federal authorities and private sector partners have frozen more than $2.7 billion in cryptocurrency stolen from Binance during a massive cyberattack attributed to North Korean hackers.artificial intelligence-generated deepfakesThe FBI warned that the scheme increasingly targets not only cryptocurrency investors and industry professionals but also developers who maintain open-source software, potentially exposing broader technology systems to cyberattacks.