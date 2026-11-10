Binance Blocks MEXC Trading Following U.S. Treasury Sanctions

Binance halted all services with MEXC after FinCEN designated the exchange a money laundering concern. The move cuts off $16 billion in alleged illicit flows.

Binance has officially suspended all trading services and financial interactions with the cryptocurrency exchange MEXC. This decisive action was taken following a directive from the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, which designated MEXC as a Primary Money Laundering Concern. The halt in operations aligns Binance with broader regulatory efforts to isolate exchanges linked to illicit financial activities.

Immediate Suspension of MEXC Trading Services

Binance released a formal announcement stating that the platform has ceased all trading services related to MEXC effective immediately. The decision directly responds to the recent regulatory designation by the U.S. Treasury Department, which cut MEXC off from the American financial system just days prior. Binance users are now strictly prohibited from sending or receiving funds to or from MEXC and its affiliated entities.

Also read Binance France announces closure of users acounts

Details on MEXC Affiliates and Global Entities

The restrictions apply to a wide network of companies associated with the MEXC brand. Binance identified specific entities including MEXC Global Limited, MEXC Estonia OÜ, and MEXC Singapore Pte Ltd. Other affected organizations include the MEXC Global Foundation Ltd and GIDA Technology AG. These entities, along with several other affiliates operating under the MEXC name, are now barred from conducting transactions through the Binance platform.

U.S. Treasury Allegations of Illicit Financial Activity

The underlying reason for this stringent enforcement action involves serious allegations against MEXC. The U.S. Treasury accused the exchange of facilitating at least $16 billion in illicit transactions. These transactions were linked to sanctions evasion and cybercrime activities. Additionally, the exchange was accused of defrauding individuals of their funds, prompting the severe regulatory response from U.S. authorities.

Advertisement

Regulatory Timeline and Financial Crimes Enforcement Network Order

FinCEN issued the official order against MEXC on November 6. This date marks the beginning of the regulatory isolation for the exchange, which is ranked among the top twenty cryptocurrency exchanges globally. The designation of MEXC as a Primary Money Laundering Concern provides the legal basis for exchanges like Binance to enforce strict compliance measures. This move follows the initial U.S. Treasury action taken to disconnect the exchange from the U.S. financial infrastructure.

Industry Response and Future Compliance Implications

While Binance remains the first major exchange to publicly announce these specific restrictions in accordance with the FinCEN rule, the action is expected to influence the broader cryptocurrency market. The isolation of a top-tier exchange highlights the increasing pressure on the industry to adhere to stringent anti-money laundering standards. Other platforms are likely to review their compliance frameworks to avoid similar regulatory penalties. This event underscores the growing intersection between cryptocurrency operations and international financial regulations.