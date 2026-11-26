Binance and OKX led a massive 5 billion XRP withdrawal wave, yet analysts warn this does not signal investor confidence as prices fluctuate near key levels.

Binance and OKX have orchestrated the largest withdrawal of XRP tokens from centralized exchanges in recent memory, pulling approximately 5 billion tokens out over the last thirty days. This massive outflow, verified by on-chain data analytics firm CryptoQuant, represents a current market valuation of nearly $5 billion at prevailing prices. The sheer volume of these digital asset movements has triggered intense scrutiny from market observers who are closely monitoring how this liquidity shift might influence the broader trajectory of the XRP ecosystem and related digital assets.

Binance initiated the dominant portion of these withdrawals with an outflow of approximately 1.439 billion XRP tokens during the observed period. OKX followed as the second largest contributor, recording outflows of around 865.27 million XRP. Bybit also played a significant role in this broader trend, with approximately 697.65 million XRP being withdrawn from the platform. Smaller but notable contributions came from Upbit, which saw outflows of around 159.13 million XRP, and Bitget, which recorded withdrawals of 146.16 million XRP.

Also read XRP Ledger Order Book Activity Surges as Trading Volume Jumps 437% in Q3 2026

These exchange movements occurred while XRP was trading at approximately $0.95 on Thursday, following a 4% gain over the preceding twenty-four hours as reported by CoinMarketCap. The price action reflects the highly volatile nature of the asset, which has seen significant fluctuations in recent trading sessions. Earlier in the month, the token dipped to $0.895, marking its lowest price point in two years. This low was followed by a temporary rally on November 23, where the price reached $1.026 before retreating to around $0.93 the following morning.

Despite the sheer volume of tokens moving off exchanges, the CryptoQuant-verified analyst behind the data expressed no evidence of renewed investor confidence in the asset. The analyst, identified as Arab Chain and writing in Arabic with an English translation on X, suggested that these movements may be linked to internal holding strategies or the redistribution of assets between private wallets. The core argument is that simply moving coins to cold storage does not inherently indicate a bullish market sentiment or a long-term investment conviction by retail holders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The withdrawal data must be viewed against a backdrop of significant monthly losses for the token that have defined the current market sentiment. XRP lost 25.4% of its value in November as of November 22, according to CryptoRank. This performance represents the worst November for the token since 2019, when it fell 23.3%. Previous Novembers have shown varied results, including losses of 13.8% in 2025 and 11.8% in 2022. In contrast, the token saw gains of 1.4% in November 2023 and a substantial 281.7% surge in November 2024.

In 2026, XRP has lost value in seven of the eleven months so far, according to CryptoRank data, indicating a prolonged period of underperformance. The current trading price of XRP stands in stark contrast to its historical peak, which was set on July 18, 2025, when it reached $3.65. The recent trading activity, which saw the price drop 2.23% over twenty-four hours to $0.908 on Wednesday, indicates that the market is still navigating a period of correction and consolidation. Investors are carefully weighing these daily fluctuations against the longer-term historical performance data.

The analyst noted that continued withdrawals from major platforms could limit the immediate supply of XRP available for sale on the open market. This reduction in circulating supply is contingent on whether these outflows are matched by similar inflows in subsequent periods. If the tokens remain in private wallets or cold storage, it reduces the immediate selling pressure that often affects crypto prices during periods of high volatility. Arab Chain added that continued withdrawals may limit the supply available for immediate sale if they are not matched by similar inflows.

While the withdrawal data provides insight into exchange dynamics, the broader market continues to react to macroeconomic factors and specific asset performance. The discrepancy between high-volume withdrawals and skeptical analyst interpretation suggests that capital flows in the cryptocurrency market are complex and not always direct indicators of price direction. Market participants must therefore look beyond simple exchange data to understand the full context of these financial movements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The intersection of large-scale withdrawals and negative monthly performance creates a cautious environment for traders and investors alike. As XRP attempts to stabilize around the $0.90 to $0.95 range, the actions of major exchanges like Binance and OKX will remain a key data point. Whether these billions of tokens represent a long-term hold strategy or a temporary market maneuver remains a subject of ongoing analysis in the crypto community. The coming weeks will likely reveal if this supply shock translates into price stability or further downside pressure.