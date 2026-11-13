Bimekizumab Shows Superior Efficacy Over Risankizumab for Psoriatic Arthritis in Head-to-Head Trial

A new clinical trial presented at the American College of Rheumatology reveals that bimekizumab achieves significantly higher rates of ACR50 improvement compared to risankizumab in patients with active psoriatic arthritis, with approximately 55% of patients on bimekizumab achieving significant symptom reduction after six months.

for more patients than a slightly older drug from its same class, risankizumab , researchers reported Tuesday at the American College of RheumatologyAfter half a year, about 55% of patients on bimekizumab had achieved a significant reduction in their psoriatic arthritis “Head-to-head trials designed to mirror clinical practice are the gold standard for comparative clinical research,” Dr. Donatello Crocetta, chief medical officer for the pharmaceutical company UCB, said in a news release.

The results from this clinical trial “help redefine treatment expectations for people living with psoriatic arthritis, reinforcing our belief that patients and clinicians can aim higher when setting treatment goals,” Crocetta said.are interleukin inhibitors, which work by blocking chemical messengers called interleukins that promote inflammationBimekizumab targets two different interleukins and received FDA approval in 2023, while risankizumab targets only one and was approved in 2019, according to Drugs.com. For the new clinical trial, researchers randomly assigned 553 adults with active psoriatic arthritis to receive either bimekizumab or risankizumab.

Also read Competing bills on combat-injured veterans’ retirement pay head to Senate

Both drugs are delivered through injections. Psoriatic arthritis is a type of arthritis that affects people who suffer from the autoimmune disease, tenderness and swelling in a person’s joints, primarily in their fingers, toes, knees and elbows. Researchers judged the drugs on their ability to cause at least a 50% or greater improvement in a person’s psoriatic arthritis, a goal called ACR50 after the American College of Rheumatology.

After four months on the drugs, about 50% of bimekizumab patients had reached ACR50 compared with 38% of those taking risankizumab, researchers said.

Advertisement

“ACR50 is the new standard in psoriatic arthritis, reflecting considerable joint improvements and is known to be associated with clinically meaningful reductions in disease activity and subsequent improvements in quality of life,” researcher Dr. Joseph Merola said in a news release. He’s president of the Rheumatologic Dermatology Society and chair of the dermatology department at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

In the head-to-head trial, “bimekizumab demonstrated rapid and greater ACR50 responses that were sustained to six months, in addition to delivering high rates of complete skin clearance, both of which are especially important for those living with psoriatic arthritis,” Merola said. Fewer than 2% of patients taking bimekizumab reported serious side effects from taking the drug, compared to about 3% of those taking risankizumab.

Infections of candida fungus occurred more frequently in bimekizumab patients than risankizumab patients as a result of the drugs’ immune blocking action. Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.