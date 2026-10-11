Bilt Launches Neighborhood OS and Membership Platform for Local Merchants

Bilt announced two new platforms, Neighborhood OS and Bilt Membership Platform, to help local businesses, sports teams, and event venues attract customers without replacing existing systems. The company says its network includes over 8.2 million members and reaches one in four US apartment buildings.

Bilt announced Tuesday that it is launching two new platforms to help local businesses, sports teams, and event venues draw in customers without replacing their existing infrastructure.

Bilt Launches Neighborhood OS for Local Businesses

The New York-based startup introduced Neighborhood OS and the Bilt Membership Platform under its Bilt for Business offering. The company described the launch as the next evolution of its business. Neighborhood OS connects with existing business systems for reservations, payments, customer management, and loyalty programs. It helps merchants reach nearby customers, personalize offers, recognize returning guests, and track spending.

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For consumers, the expansion could mean earning rewards and receiving personalized offers at more restaurants, retailers, and other businesses near home. A neighborhood restaurant, for example, can use Neighborhood OS to identify a potential customer, launch a targeted offer to win them over, recognize them when they visit, and apply the appropriate offer through the existing point-of-sale system.

The platform can also track data to help owners understand which discounts and deals were successful and recommend ways to keep customers coming back. Bilt says its AI agents completed more than 2 million real-world actions across more than 29,000 businesses during the past 30 days, with 91% of those actions completed without human intervention. The platform also includes Neighborhood ID, described as a privacy-preserving system for connecting customer experiences without exchanging raw customer data.

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Membership Platform Supports Sports Teams and Venues

Neighborhood Pass allows eligible members to access personalized rewards and benefits at participating businesses. The second platform introduced Tuesday allows organizations that already have a sizable customer base, like sports teams and event venues, to keep their own branding and membership programs while expanding into Bilt's network of participating businesses. Initial members include the Houston Comets, Houston Rockets, Houston Texans, Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury, and Sacramento Kings.

Bilt Neighborhood's network already includes partners like Altamarea Group, known for upscale NYC restaurants like Marea and Fifty Three, as well as AM Parking, Lowe's, and Thumbtack, which connects homeowners to handymen, plumbers, and electricians. To expand its reach, Bilt is partnering with payment and commerce companies including Verifone, Clover from Fiserv, Shift4, OpenTable, and Grubhub. The partnerships could eventually make Neighborhood OS available to millions of merchants, with integrations and capabilities rolling out in phases beginning in 2027.

Bilt and Hyatt say they are also looking at how World of Hyatt members could be rewarded through neighborhood experiences with Bilt Neighborhood OS. Bilt added that it will partner with Meta in 2027 to provide education and business resources to small-business owners. The platform is also giving $100,000 to the community development organization Local Initiatives Support Corporation.

Valerie White, head of National Housing Strategic Initiatives at Local Initiatives Support Corporation, said, Our partnership with Bilt will test new ways to connect financial coaching and resources with people's housing goals, including pathways to homeownership, with the goal of reaching more individuals, families, and communities across the country. Bilt launched in 2021 as a payment processor that offered rewards to members on their rent and mortgage payments and allowed them to build credit history.

The company said it has so far delivered $1 billion in value to Bilt Members. It boasts more than 8.2 million members and reaches one out of every four apartment buildings in the US, according to the company. Bilt said it expects to process more than $100 billion in housing payments this year.

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CEO Stresses Support for Small Business and AI

Bilt founder and CEO Ankur Jain said in a statement, The last tech revolution transformed how businesses sell online, but it largely left behind the businesses that make our neighborhoods special. We're building the operating system for neighborhoods to change that.

By connecting the technology businesses already use with the people living right around them, Bilt Neighborhood OS gives businesses the tools to reach new customers, build lasting loyalty, and grow, while making the neighborhoods we all call home more rewarding. Jain told Fox News Digital that Bilt's focus is on helping smaller businesses compete in an increasingly technology-driven economy. He said, Our number-one goal is to grow small business.

He said the company wants to empower small businesses to grow and win against large companies that have had an unfair advantage on them. Jain also warned that efforts to restrict AI development could hurt smaller companies that stand to benefit from the technology. He said, If you hamper AI, you're hurting small business across America. AI is going to be a great democratizing force.

The company is targeting a sizable share of consumer spending. Bilt estimates that approximately $6.6 trillion in annual US retail and food-services spending occurs in person. Its inaugural State of the Neighborhood study, conducted by 451 Research by S&P Global and commissioned by Bilt, surveyed 6,591 US adults. The study found that two-thirds conduct at least 80% of their everyday spending within their neighborhood, while the median consumer shops within 15 miles of home.

The survey also found that 95% of respondents would try a local business at least once if they could earn points or rewards there, while 87% said rewards would make them more likely to shop at a local business more frequently. Bilt is also expanding into professional sports through its membership platform.

The Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury, Houston Rockets, Houston Texans, Houston Comets, and Sacramento Kings are planning branded fan loyalty experiences that could reward customers inside and outside stadiums, with phased launches beginning in 2027. LAVA, whose technology supports programs for 56 professional sports teams, according to the company, is also involved. Bilt is also working with Mastercard to extend cardholder rewards into participating neighborhood businesses.